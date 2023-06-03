Bonn Climate Conference What the Bonn Climate Conference is about

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently announced that the average global temperature is likely to climb more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels for the first time in one of the next five years. Last year, the UN organization had put the probability of this threshold being reached at just under 50 percent. Now it is predicting 66 percent. Although global warming will probably not permanently exceed the 1.5-degree mark until the next 15 to 20 years, the alarm is already sounding because the mark is being temporarily breached more and more frequently, according to the WMO. Climate researcher Andreas Fink of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology said that "exceeding this threshold in any of the next five years may be interpreted as a strong sign that the 1.5-degree target of the Paris climate agreement can no longer be met.”