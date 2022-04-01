Shops, restaurants and events in Bonn : Starting Sunday, a change in mandatory mask rules and what it means

Martina Godyn will continue to wear a mask while working at “Em Höttche” , where the 3G rule will remain in place. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn After April 2, Germany’s mask rules will change. But how Bonn businesses, restaurants and event organizers will react is not entirely clear. Even if the mandatory mask rule drops, along with 2G and 3G, some still plan to stick to the current protective measures.

It is not entirely foreseeable how retailers, restaurants and event organizers in Bonn will react after April 2, when most of the Covid rules in North Rhine-Westphalia are dropped. But there are indications that some businesses will keep protective measures in place. As reported, from Sunday masks will only be required in hospitals, nursing homes and on public transport. Access restrictions tied to 3G (vaccinated, recovered, tested) and 2G (vaccinated or tested) will be dropped. "Nevertheless, it is the choice of the businesses to make use of their house rights and continue to implement the 2G or 3G rule or the wearing of a mask," explains a spokeswoman for the NRW Ministry of Health.

Karina Kröber of the city center trade association City-Marketing says: "Feedback from retailers suggests that many will at least advise their employees to continue wearing a mask." She plans to continue wearing a mask in her optician and hearing aid store. "We're also going to ask customers to wear a mask if possible, and I think they will be understanding about that because we're a service requiring close physical proximity."

Kröber does not see any legal difficulties in making recommendations or even requiring customers to wear a mask, nor does Falk Brandau. The operator of the restaurant "Em Höttche" at Marktplatz explained that staff there would wear masks even after April 2. Customers will have to wear masks when they leave their tables. "It's not like it's going to do me any good if the staff catches it." They also plan to implement the 3G rule "until this crud is over."

Covid rules in theaters and cinemas

Bonn theater spokeswoman Felicitas Weber said there will be a loosening of restrictions at city-run theaters starting this Monday. "Starting on Monday, audiences will be able to attend our performances without proof of vaccination, recovery or testing, they only need to show a valid ticket." But they will have to wear a medical mask, even while seated. "We are confident that the majority of our audience will appreciate this decision," Weber said. She also said that at least until April 30, they will continue to fill only 80 percent of the seats.

Woki cinema operator Rainer Otto is taking a similar approach. "We will keep the mask requirement for a while until the incidences go down." He also reports that all seats have been full again since one week.

As of Thursday, artistic director of the Little Theater in Bad Godesberg, Frank Oppermann, said, "We'll probably keep the 3G entry restriction." He also expected that masks would still be required. He regrets that there are no clear guidelines from either the Minister of Culture or the German Theater Association. "Our audience is quite elderly and for the most part quadruple-vaccinated. Many preferred to stay at home during the past two years. We have to make a responsible decision." Probably only half of the seats will be filled, he said.

Supermarkets will rely on customers voluntarily wearing a mask

The supermarkets in Bonn will largely rely on customers voluntarily wearing a mask. A spokeswoman for Netto explained that they could not check everyone coming into the store and they would not enforce a mask rule. Christopher Mohr of the Edeka Mohr grocery stores wants to wait and see what the NRW state government publishes in its regulations and then make a decision.

The city of Bonn is clear: For the time being, it is sticking to the mask requirement in the citizens’ service centers. Both visitors and employees have to wear at least one medical mask, as well as in the Art Museum and City Museum. Besides that, anyone who wants to visit the city archive, the NS documentation center, the libraries and the city archives must make an appointment. The adult education center is still waiting for guidance from the state.

Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach, Philipp Königs