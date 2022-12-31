Adult education courses open for registration : What the Volkshochschule Bonn is planning for the coming semester

The VHS Bonn Adult Education offers courses in 30 different languages. Foto: stock.adobe.co/Monkey Business Images

Bonn The Volkshochschule Bonn (VHS) is once again offering a wide range of courses in the coming semester. Many languages are offered including German, English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and more. Courses are offered on building professional skills, cooking German and international cuisine and in many different other subjects.

The official semester of the Volkshochschule (Adult Education Center) (VHS) in Bonn begins on January 30, 2023, but the VHS is already offering a few events in advance: Among others, an online course to learn Modern Greek, a knitting project and an origami course.

Those wishing to register for a January event can do so here. Booking for the 2023 regular semester program is also available online.

Politics, Science and International Affairs

The Department of Politics, Science, and International Affairs will focus on "Interdependencies" in the coming semester. It will sometimes be about how individual energy dependencies can be improved. However, dependencies of a different nature in different regions of the world will also be addressed.

The VHS also offers courses on optimism, creative conflict resolution, quick-wittedness and self-confidence. Participants can reflect on their retirement in the workshops or take part in memory training and mental exercise. There are also courses for parents on the topics of raising children and puberty.

From Ancient Greek to Vietnamese

Another area of the VHS deals with foreign languages. From Ancient Greek and Arabic to Hungarian and Vietnamese - 30 different languages are included at various levels. The courses take place both in person and online.

Those seeking certified degrees can take advantage of the "Xpert" series, which concludes with exams. Basic knowledge of Office, presentation techniques and spreadsheet skills are taught. In addition, there are courses in conversation skills and offers to strengthen one's own resilience and rhetoric for professional life.

Arts and culture

In this department there is theoretical and practical knowledge to be acquired: VHS organizes lectures on art history, literature, philosophy and music. There is also the possibility to become active in music and drama. Those seeking creative relaxation from everyday life can try their hand at painting, drawing, photography, printing or gold-smithing.

The Department of Health and Nutrition offers cooking classes where those interested can get to know German and international cuisine better. Since the courses are held with only a few people, early booking is recommended.

For questions about the offerings or booking, VHS staff will again be available by phone at 0228/773355 starting January 2, 2023.