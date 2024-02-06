Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag What the weather will be like for carnival in and around Bonn
Tens of thousands of revellers are set to celebrate carnival in Bonn, Cologne and the wider region. So what will the weather be like on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag? We take a look at the outlook for the big days.
The temperatures in and around Bonn are set to drop as the week progresses. On Weiberfastnacht, spectators watching women storming the town hall in Beuel can expect a few showers.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it remained largely dry on Monday with maximum temperatures between ten and ten degrees centigrade. Tuesday will start off very cloudy with mild temperatures between nine and twelve degrees. There will be light rain in places. On Wednesday it will remain rainy with the DWD experts predicting heavy rainfall and continuous rain in some areas.
In the north-east of NRW, there may be some wet sleet or snow as early as Wednesday, the DWD confirms. Bonn meteorologist Karsten Brandt looked at the forecasts for the big days of 2024 for GA. For him, one thing is certain: "Snow for the 200th anniversary of Beuel's Weiberfastnacht - that's inacceptable." And he is right. According to his forecast, the Rhine Valley will be spared the new onset of winter for the time being. Brandt expects temperatures of eight to ten degrees. He advises the washerwomen in Beuel to dress warmly. "It will feel colder than it is because there will be a strong wind up to force six." So make sure your hat or wig are not too loose on your head.
Chilly air on Rosenmontag in the Rhineland
According to Karsten Brandt, it is not yet possible to say exactly what the temperatures will be like on Rosenmontag. But one thing is certain: "Winter is coming again, although we don't yet know exactly when." The forecast models currently show between one and ten degrees on Rosenmontag in and around Bonn. Brandt comments on the differences: "I expect between four and seven degrees. A cold front is moving in over northern Germany, which will bring wintry weather. But I'm not expecting it in Bonn on Rosenmontag yet." Despite the wind, Brandt does not expect a storm that could jeopardise the Rose Monday parade in Bonn. For the revellers, this means that warm shoes are just as important as a warm jacket. According to Brandt, it won't be possible to say whether it will be very cold until the weekend.
Rain makes the Sülz and Agger rise
The Aggerverband is currently recording medium flooding at the Rebbelroth, Ründeroth and Overath gauges. The level of the River Sieg in Eitorf is 131 centimetres, which is also a medium flood level. Brandt expects further rainfall over the Carnival period, especially over the Bergisches Land region. The levels of the Sülz and Agger will rise, but the weather expert from the Bonn weather service Donnerwetter says that there is currently no risk of flooding on the smaller rivers in the region: "The precipitation will be spread over several days so that the water can drain away well."
