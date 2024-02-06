Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag What the weather will be like for carnival in and around Bonn

According to Karsten Brandt, it is not yet possible to say exactly what the temperatures will be like on Rosenmontag. But one thing is certain: "Winter is coming again, although we don't yet know exactly when." The forecast models currently show between one and ten degrees on Rosenmontag in and around Bonn. Brandt comments on the differences: "I expect between four and seven degrees. A cold front is moving in over northern Germany, which will bring wintry weather. But I'm not expecting it in Bonn on Rosenmontag yet." Despite the wind, Brandt does not expect a storm that could jeopardise the Rose Monday parade in Bonn. For the revellers, this means that warm shoes are just as important as a warm jacket. According to Brandt, it won't be possible to say whether it will be very cold until the weekend.