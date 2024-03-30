Day trips What to do at Easter time in Bonn and the region

Animal Easter in Eckenhagen: thousands of children can search for Easter eggs at the monkey and bird park in Eckenhagen over the Easter period. A total of 10,000 to 12,000 eggs will be hidden in the park's outdoor area. The aim: "Every child should be able to find three to four eggs," says park manager Ludger Schmidt. The many eggs are supplied by a hatchery from the Westerwald. "We have chickens ourselves, but they're not enough to lay 10,000 eggs," says Schmidt with a laugh. The Easter egg hunt is a 35-year-old tradition at the monkey and bird park in the Oberbergisch region. You can search from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - and the Easter bunnies have to keep hiding new eggs for just as long. How do they do it? "The Easter bunnies have their own sneaky and secret routes to hide the eggs incognito," says the park manager. Schmidt is not worried that an egg might remain undiscovered - so far, every egg has been found.