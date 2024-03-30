Day trips What to do at Easter time in Bonn and the region
Bonn · There is plenty for families to experience in Bonn and the region over the long Easter weekend. Visit Satzvey Castle where there will be an Easter market or Dyck Castle, one of the best-preserved moated castles in the Rhineland. Here are six things to do on the long Easter weekend.
Easter time is family time. There are many outings one can do in Bonn and the region - from Easter egg hunts to strolling around Easter markets. Here are a few tips.
Emmaus walk Leutesdorf: The annual tradition of the "Emmaus walk" on Easter Monday in Leutesdorf on the Rhine is based on the biblical story of Jesus' disciples' journey to the town of Emmaus near Jerusalem. Easter Monday activities kick off here at 11 a.m. with a pilgrimage mass in the parish church. And afterwards? The end of Lent and the beginning of spring are duly celebrated in the wineries and wine taverns of the village with specialties from the kitchen and regional wines.
At 3 pm, the historic organ from 1735 will be played at a festive concert in the parish church, and the village museum will also be open all day - as will the vineyards for the Easter walk.
Leutesdorf, located between Linz and Neuwied, is best reached from Bonn via the B 42. For more information on the Emmaus walk, visit leutesdorf-rhein.de
Satzvey Easter Market: Satzvey Castle could also be a destination for a foray into spring. The Easter bunny will be hopping around the castle grounds on Easter Sunday and Monday. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day, children are asked to find and collect as many hidden eggs as possible. The search on the grounds of the historic moated castle is embedded in the Easter market with sales and craft stalls. New this year is the craft workshop in the manor house.
At the Satzvey Castle, the juggler band "Trio Grande" strolls through the castle grounds with music, costumes and variety acts. A combined ticket also allows you to visit the neighboring Kommern Wildlife Park at a reduced price.
Satzvey Castle, An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich, Satzvey district. Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, 12 noon to 7 pm. Egg hunt from 1 to 5 pm. Tickets at the box office: children up to 14 years 10 euros, schoolchildren 12 euros, adults 15 euros, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) 40 euros. More information at burgsatzvey.de
Animal Easter in Eckenhagen: thousands of children can search for Easter eggs at the monkey and bird park in Eckenhagen over the Easter period. A total of 10,000 to 12,000 eggs will be hidden in the park's outdoor area. The aim: "Every child should be able to find three to four eggs," says park manager Ludger Schmidt. The many eggs are supplied by a hatchery from the Westerwald. "We have chickens ourselves, but they're not enough to lay 10,000 eggs," says Schmidt with a laugh. The Easter egg hunt is a 35-year-old tradition at the monkey and bird park in the Oberbergisch region. You can search from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - and the Easter bunnies have to keep hiding new eggs for just as long. How do they do it? "The Easter bunnies have their own sneaky and secret routes to hide the eggs incognito," says the park manager. Schmidt is not worried that an egg might remain undiscovered - so far, every egg has been found.
Affen- & Vogelpark Eckenhagen (Monkey and bird park Eckenhagen), Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof, district of Eckenhagen. From March 29 to April 1, 11 am to 5 pm. Admission: Adults 16.70 euros, for children up to 14 years 14.70 euros, children up to 90 centimeters tall get in free. Information at www.affen-und-vogelpark.de
Easter egg hunt in the castle park: Dyck Castle near Neuss is one of the best-preserved moated castles in the Rhineland. Just as impressive as the magnificently renovated walls of the old princely residence is the English landscape garden that surrounds the castle. At Easter, the park is the setting for one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in NRW, when the castle's own rabbits roam the grounds and drop an egg here and there.
Two eggs have a very special filling: a voucher for a children's birthday party and an annual admission ticket for the castle and park. Garden lovers can admire and buy unusual perennials, flowers, shrubs and accessories at the plant festival held there.
Schlossfrühling Dyck (Spring time at Castle Dyck) , March 31 through April 7, adult admission 18.50 euros, children (7 to 16 years) 3 euros. We recommend buying tickets online, especially on Easter weekend: https://www.stiftung-schloss-dyck.de/en/
Easter bunnies among historic farmhouses: The bunnies are out and about on the extensive grounds of the open-air museum in Lindlar over the Easter weekend. The big egg hunt has been part of the museum's regular program for many years. Colorful eggs can be found everywhere in the reconstructed historic farm buildings, farmhouses, tool sheds or the old village school, guaranteed to be organically produced by local farms. During the search, children and adults can explore the picturesque rural site with its old fruit trees and farm gardens.
Easter egg hunt at the LVR open-air museum in Lindlar. March 31 to April 1, admission adults 7 euros, children and young people up to 18 years free. More information: https://freilichtmuseum-lindlar.lvr.de
Easter Park in Hürth: Parents and their children can experience a variety of attractions on a large area of 25,000 square meters during the Easter holidays: The Easter Park at the Gertrudenhof in Hürth welcomes visitors from March 21 through April 7. Children can let off steam in bouncy castles. "We designed the bouncy castles ourselves and had them made in Austria," reveals Peter Zens, Managing Director of Gertrudenhof. There are 5,000 giant Lego bricks for all hobbyists to build with. The trampoline area is just as XXL: "We also have a bungee trampoline," says Zens. Visitors are allowed to bring their own food, but there is also an Easter café with homemade food. "We want the whole family to have fun, which is why we also have a market for browsing," says the managing director. Easter decorations and jams can be purchased at the market. If you like, you can have a family photo taken at a photo station as a souvenir.
Gertrudenhof adventure farm, Lortzingstrasse 160, 50354 Hürth. Tickets online and at the box office: day ticket (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) per person 6.90 euros, on weekends 8.90 euros, late ticket (4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) per person 4.90 euros and on weekends 5.90 euros. Children under the age of three, birthday children and people with a disabled pass can enter free of charge. A group ticket for ten or more people costs 5.90 euros. More information at erlebnisbauernhof-gertrudenhof.de
Orig. text: Selina Stiegler, Kai Pfund, Rüdiger Franz
Translation: ck