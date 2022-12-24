Activities and events in Bonn and the region : What to do between Christmas and New Year’s

The Riverside Lights can be visited in Bad Neuenahr between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Foto: AHR-FOTO

Bonn/Region The week between Christmas and New Year's Eve is referred to in Germany as the time "between the years" and is often spent relaxing. But for those who would like to get out and do something, we offer some ideas of what do in Bonn and the region.

Christmas organ concert

A Christmas organ concert will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Joseph Church in Bonn-Beuel. Hye-Young and Michael Bottenhorn will play pieces from Johann S. Bach, César Franck, Marcel Jean-Jules Dupré as well as an improvisation.

Address: Hermannstrasse 35, 53225 Bonn

Tickets: 10 euros

Telekom Baskets games

On December 26 and 29, the Telekom Baskets will play against Chemnitz and the Fraport Skyliners in the Telekom Dome. On the 26th, the game starts at 6 p.m., on the 29th at 8:30 p.m.

Roller skating in the spa park

Until January 15, 2023, the Bad Neuenahr spa park is a winter world: young and old can put their skills to the test on a 450-square-meter roller skating rink. Inline skates or roller skates can be rented. The rink is covered and there are various culinary offers.

Address: Telegrafenstrasse 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Opening hours: Mondays through Fridays 3 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On December 25/26 from 12 to 6 p.m., on January 1 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Tickets: children up to five years: free, six to 17 years: 3.50 euros, adults: 5 euros

"History from Near and Far” exhibition

Special family tours are offered by the LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn, daily from December 28 to 30 at 11:15 am. "History from Near and Far" offers insights into the 17th-century Dutch period, which was characterized by global trade and shipping on all the world's oceans.

Address: Colmantstrasse 14-16, 53115 Bonn, Germany

Website in English: LVR-LandesMuseum Bonn

Riverside lights

The riverside lights in the Bad Neuenahr spa park will continue to shine between the years from December 27 to 30. The special atmosphere with lighting and decorations can also be viewed from January 6 to 8 and from January 13 to 15.

Address: Telegrafenstrasse 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Opening hours: Between Christmas and New Year’s from 12 pm to around 9:30 pm

New Year’s Eve run

At this year's New Year's Eve run on December 31, runners will once again give their all on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. Start (10 a.m.) and finish (12 p.m.) are both at Rathenauufer. The course leads along the Rhine into the Rheinaue in Bonn. Besides the well-established ten-kilometer run, a five-kilometer distance covering one lap will also be offered.

Sauna Park

For those who prefer to take it easy: the Siebengebirge Sauna Park is also open between the years. The schedule: on December 24 and 25e, Sauna Park is closed; on December 26, it is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; on December 31, it is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on January 1, it is open from noon to 10 p.m.

Address: Dollendorfer Str. 106-110, 53639 Königswinter-Oberpleis

This is a listing of events and things to do, which does not claim to be complete and is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Should we add something in the listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.