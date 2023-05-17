Preparations are underway since December 2022 What to expect at Pützchens Markt this year

After more than 30 years, the city of Bonn is once again hosting the Volksfest and market representatives' conference this year during the funfair days, reported market manager Krumbach. Around 40 representatives of the largest funfair and showmen's associations then discussed current issues of their guild on site. Should a city still run a large fair at all today, the GA took up one of the conference topics. Yes, Bonn is in the fortunate position of having space for such an event in the city centre and having citizens who are willing to go along with it, Krumbach assured. There are also enough traffic routes to get to the fair. And obviously, the economic viability of such an event is also right for the showmen.