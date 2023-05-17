Preparations are underway since December 2022 What to expect at Pützchens Markt this year
Bonn-Beuel · On 8 September, it's that time again: the five-day folk festival Pützchens Markt opens, which traditionally attracts more than a million people from near and far to Beuel. Among other things, the roller coaster "Euro Coaster" comes to Bonn for the first time.
With eleven new attractive rides, the city of Bonn will start its five-day traditional folk festival "Pützchens Markt" this year on 8 September. Among others, the roller coaster "Euro Coaster" will come to Bonn for the first time, explained Ralf Bockshecker, head of the department of public services, and market manager Kathrin Krumbach at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. On the "Euro Coaster", the cars hang as gondolas under the rails and swing out sideways in the curves. Another newcomer to the Beuel funfair will be the "Airborne", one of the world's highest transportable propellers, the two explained. At a height of 65 metres and a speed of 120 kilometres per hour, this propeller will also be able to fly overhead.
"We are happy that we can offer so many great rides and a colourful supporting programme again this year," said Krumbach. He added that a good mix of novelties and classics had been signed up. The number of applicants for the fair continues to rise. "We now already have ten per cent more than at the same time last year." In 2022, there were 930 vendors at the start. "Pützchens Markt is the biggest and most visited event that we as a city are responsible for ourselves," Bockshecker explained. So one could plan five atmospheric funfair days with hopefully good funfair weather.
Special training sessions for the emergency services
The preparations have traditionally been going on since December last year. "As in 2022, we are again aiming for an estimated 1.2 million visitors from Bonn and the surrounding area," explained the head of the citizens' office. Last year, after the pandemic-related break, young and old alike "thirsted" for the fair, reported Krumbach. On weekends, families traditionally flock to the 80,000 square metre event area in the morning and young people in the evening. And during the week, senior citizens come with their grandchildren. "But the amazing thing last year was that the visitors were spread out primly over the five days and the different times of the day," said Market Manager.
As reported, the police and security services are once again improving their security standards for the five days this year. Special training sessions will give the task forces more confidence in dealing with the Kirmes clientele. In addition, the police officers will wear new protective waistcoats. But the police also told the GA in March that the five-day event is always comparatively very peaceful and unobtrusive for its size, attraction and importance.
The fair opens on Friday at noon with the parade organised by the Friends of Pützchens Markt and showmen with clubs, music bands and schools. "Anyone who would still like to take part is welcome to contact us," invited Ralf Birkner, head of the Beuel district administration office. The tapping of the barrel by the Lord Mayor followed in the afternoon. Bands from the Rhenish carnival would then play in the "Bavarian tent". The district mayor will welcome the guests of honour and invited 65-year-old citizens, Birkner looked ahead. Sunday starts in the morning with a festive service in the Bavarian tent. The Rhenish evening will then be organised by a private organiser.
The "Escape - Flight of Fear" carousel is a new attraction
After more than 30 years, the city of Bonn is once again hosting the Volksfest and market representatives' conference this year during the funfair days, reported market manager Krumbach. Around 40 representatives of the largest funfair and showmen's associations then discussed current issues of their guild on site. Should a city still run a large fair at all today, the GA took up one of the conference topics. Yes, Bonn is in the fortunate position of having space for such an event in the city centre and having citizens who are willing to go along with it, Krumbach assured. There are also enough traffic routes to get to the fair. And obviously, the economic viability of such an event is also right for the showmen.
"We are always in good contact with the showmen," Bockshecker emphasised. Certainly, trends change at events like these, for example in the area of fairground rides. And Pützchens Markt can only grow as far as the circumstances allow. And where is the quality of Pützchens Markt still expandable, was the last GA question. The market manager replied that she would be happy if the food on offer became even more varied and if the stalls offered even more vegan products. In addition, they are working on creating even more "nice and quieter places to stay" in the side streets. "So you can always improve the offer," Krumbach said.
This is also new at Pützchens Markt: the flying carousel "Escape - Flight of Fear" promises spinning, free-swinging gondolas and fast changes of direction. The "Spook" is a delightful combination of ghost and roller coaster. On "Laser Pix", guests in gondolas are immersed in a laser video game. "Fortress Tower" is one of the tallest mobile free-fall towers in the world, with a total height of 80 metres and the gondola rotating 360 degrees. In the 55-metre-high "VMAXX" looping carousel, passengers fly through the air at breakneck speed. The 225-metre-long "Big Splash" white-water ride promises splashing fun. In the "Happy Family" you have to overcome rotating discs, rolling barrels and a rope maze. In the labyrinth maze "Alcatraz" you literally get behind bars. And "The Grand Carousel" is considered the world's largest transportable multi-storey carousel.
More at: www.bonn.de/puetzchens-markt
(Original text: Ebba Hagenberg-Miliu; Translation: Mareike Graepel)