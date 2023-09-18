Festival in Bad Godesberg What to expect at the autumn fair in Plittersdorf

The fun continues on Saturday at 12 noon. "Then, of course, the funfair is first and foremost about the younger and youngest visitors," says Lindlar. "There is plenty of entertainment for children." In the evening it's "curtain up" for the big music festival in the tent. This is initially in the hands of the popular Cologne band Domstadtbande, who will wow the audience with their potpourri of well-known hits and their own songs. It starts at 8 p.m., Lindlar promises "another musical highlight of the fair". When the cathedral city musicians leave the stage, it is far from over. The DJ will take over the musical programme until the fair ends at midnight.