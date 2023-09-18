Festival in Bad Godesberg What to expect at the autumn fair in Plittersdorf
Plittersdorf · The autumn fair in Plittersdorf is scheduled for the last weekend in September. We give an overview of the programme and schedule.
Things always get busy in Plittersdorf at the end of September. This is when the local autumn fair is on the agenda, attracting numerous visitors - also from other parts of Bonn. The fair, organised by the parish council (Ortsausschuss - OA) is all about the family. There are rides, games and stalls for every age group," says Gereon Lindlar, OA Chair.
The party runs from Friday to Sunday, 22 to 24 September, with the active support of the local associations. For example, the drinks bar is staffed by the local committee and Plittersdorf residents themselves. Just like the wine lounge with its wide selection. There is a bumper car and a chain carousel, sweet and savoury food. A lottery and shooting gallery round off the offer for young and old. In addition, visitors can look forward to a colourful supporting programme in the large marquee.
Tapping of the keg at 5 p.m.
The event starts on Friday, 22 September, at 3 pm. Children's activities are on the programme. The official kick-off is at 5 p.m., when District Mayor Michael Wenzel will tap the beer keg. In the evening, the marquee will be transformed into a concert hall. Singing and dancing along is expressly encouraged when the band Handmade takes to the stage at 8 p.m. to rock the crowd with their all-time favourites. Afterwards, a DJ will set the mood with hits from the last decades.
The fun continues on Saturday at 12 noon. "Then, of course, the funfair is first and foremost about the younger and youngest visitors," says Lindlar. "There is plenty of entertainment for children." In the evening it's "curtain up" for the big music festival in the tent. This is initially in the hands of the popular Cologne band Domstadtbande, who will wow the audience with their potpourri of well-known hits and their own songs. It starts at 8 p.m., Lindlar promises "another musical highlight of the fair". When the cathedral city musicians leave the stage, it is far from over. The DJ will take over the musical programme until the fair ends at midnight.
On Sunday, cars and drivers on the bumper cars will make way for the Catholic community, because the patron saint's mass will begin there at 11 a.m. Afterwards, the members of the Schützenbruderschaft (rifle club) Sankt Georg will serve their famous Sauerbraten in the Schützenhaus on Steinstraße.
The trial of Zacheies
Afterwards, the celebrations continue on the village square before the official part of the colourful fair ends around 6 p.m. However, things could get nasty for local jackass "Zacheies". The local committee will do its utmost to ensure that the visitors have an unforgettable weekend and will try to prevent the buffoon from "disturbing the festivities with any foolishness", says Lindlar. But if they don't succeed and he is guilty of something, he will be tried on Sunday - and the sentence will be carried out in the evening on the Rhine.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Jean Lennox)