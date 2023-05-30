Gallery owners hope for 400 visitors What to expect at the "Night of the Galleries" in Bonn

On Friday and Saturday, 2 and 3 June, the suppliers of arts and crafts as well as fine frames will open their doors in the heart of Bad Godesberg from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. This will be the ninth event of its kind. There had been a pause during the pandemic. "Visitors are invited to get an overview of the diversity of art on offer in Godesberg," said Jürgen Laue, chairman of the local art association. All seven locations would then be within walking distance, he added.