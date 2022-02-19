Coronavirus: Questions and answers : What to know about booster shots and additional doses as we move forward

Düsseldorf More and more people in NRW can now receive a fourth dose of vaccine. But data from Israel show limited efficacy against the Omicron variant and a targeted vaccine is a long time coming. Biontech expects it sometime as of April, Moderna could have one in August.

The number of infections is still high. And with each passing week, many are wondering whether their booster shot from last year will still protect them or whether a second booster, i.e. a fourth dose, will be needed. Here are some questions and answers.

■ Who is allowed to receive a fourth dose?

The Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends the second booster with an mRNA vaccine for the following groups: for people aged 70 and older, for residents of nursing homes, for children and adults with an immune deficiency, for employees in hospitals, medical practices and nursing homes, especially those with direct patient contact. Accordingly, the NRW Ministry of Health has now instructed vaccination centers: People at risk of severe disease progression, as well as staff in medical and nursing facilities, can now receive a second booster. "The districts and cities are expanding fixed and mobile vaccination services accordingly." Those who become infected after having received three vaccinations should not receive a fourth shot for the time being, the Stiko said.

■ When should the fourth vaccination be given relative to the previous one?

For people over 70 years of age, nursing home residents and immunocompromised persons, the time between the first and second booster should be at least three months. For staff in hospitals and nursing homes, on the other hand, the pause between the first and second boosters should be at least six months, as the Stiko believes that a longer interval increases long-term protection in immunocompromised individuals, the ministry explained. If possible, the same mRNA vaccine should be used that was used for the first booster.

■ Are others also allowed to be vaccinated for the fourth time?

In individual cases, at the discretion of the physician. However, the Stiko has not issued a general recommendation for the second booster, emphasized the Ministry of Health and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) North Rhine. "For healthy, non-immunocompromised persons, as with the last booster, the existing vaccination protection does not disappear all at once, but decreases gradually. In this respect, there is no reason for hasty action," said the KV spokesman.

■ Do you even need a second booster?

That is an interesting question. Data from Israel now indicate a rather low added benefit. On the one hand, antibody levels did rise again after a fourth dose for healthcare workers. However, breakthrough infections are also common, according to Reuters agency, from a research paper not yet reviewed by external experts. This may be because the Omicron variant can evade immune protection offered by vaccines quite well. The effectiveness of the fourth dose in protecting against Omicron variant is 11 percent for Moderna and 30 percent for Pfizer/Biontech compared to triple vaccinated individuals. Because of the protection against severe progression of Covid, elderly and vulnerable people are most likely to benefit from a fourth dose.

■ When is a vaccine for the Omicron variant coming?

Later than hoped. At present, Biontech founder Ugur Sahin does not expect delivery until April or May. First, he says, the EMA drug agency still has to wait for approval-relevant data. Only after the EMA decision will it be made clear for whom the new vaccine is useful. An end to Covid-19 is not expected in the next five to 10 years, but it will no longer be "this big drama," Sahin said. Biontech can also produce vaccines against new variants, he said. U.S. competitor Moderna does not expect an Omicron variant vaccine until August. Still open is whether it will then be effective against Omicron variants and Delta. "We believe a booster will be needed. I don't know yet if it will be the existing vaccine or just Omicron variant or bivalent: Omicron variant plus existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

( Orig. text: Antje Höning; Translation: ck)