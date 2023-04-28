"Out of the head, and into the body” What to know about Sport in the Park 2023 in Bonn

Sports in the Park 2023

Courtyard at the Academic Art Museum

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

University sports Uni Bonn/Healthy Campus

Mon: Tai Chi

Tue: Outdoor Fitness

Wed: HIIT

Thu: Fit and Flex

Fri: Zumba (meadow at the Alten Zoll)

Römberbad (swimming pool)

10 to 11 a.m.

Swimming and Sport Friends Bonn

Thu: Aquajogging (bring aqua belt if you have one)

Fri: Yoga (bring mat/towel)

Only during the outdoor pool season.

One does have to pay for admission to the pool.

Rochusplatz in Duisdorf

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics and weight training club Duisdorf

Mon: Fit into the week (bring mat/towel)

Tue: Tai Chi Qi Gong

Wed: Full Body Workout (bring mat/towel)

Thu: Zumba

Fri: Functional Fitness (bring mat/towel)

Hardtbergbad (swimming pool)

5:15 to 6 p.m.

Duisdorf gymnastics and weight training club

Mon: Aqua Fit

Only during the outdoor pool season.

One has to pay for admission to the pool.

Rüngsdorf Panorama Pool

11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Godesberg Gymnastics Club

Mo: Aquafitness

From 5 June to 28 August

One has to pay for admission to the pool.

Beuel Rheinaustrasse

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Sports Friends Bonn

Mon: Yoga (mat/towel)

Tue: Zumba

Wed: Pilates (mat/towel)

Thu: Outdoor Fit (mat/towel)

Fri: Aroha

Bad Godesberg Kurpark

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Godesberg Gymnastics Club

Mo: Energy Dance (from May 8 to June 26 and August 7 to September 11. Fit with Line Dance (from July 3 to July 31)

Tues: Fitness Gymnastics (from May 2 to May 30 and June 27 to August 1) (bring mat or towel); Tai Chi: (from June 6 to June 20 and August 8 to September 12)

Wed: Aerobics (on May 3 and 10 and from May 24 to June 28 and Aug. 2 to Sept. 13); Kaha (From July 5 to July 26); Zumba Gold (May 17)

Thu: Zumba

Fri: Relax into the weekend with Yoga and Qi Gong (bring mat or towel)