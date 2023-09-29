September 29 - October 1 What to know about the 24th Bonn Fest

On Friday, the Stadtsoldaten-Corps Bonn and emcee Thomas Zimmermann will present a musical program on the Marktplatz starting at 5 pm. From 7 pm to 10 pm, the Electronic Dance Music Festival will take place on Münsterplatz. On Saturday, two different stages will be active: The SDG Nachhaltigskeits Bühne (Sustainability Stage) on the Marktplatz and the stage on the Münsterplatz. From 12 noon to 9 pm, visitors will be treated to a wide-ranging program on the Marktplatz. Among others, musicians of the Beethoven Orchestra, the winner of "The Voice of Germany" 2022 Anny Ogrezeaniu, and various theater groups will perform. On Münsterplatz, the pop, soul and funk formation Finest C-Lection will kick off the music program. At 7 p.m., the Electronic Dance Music Festival will start again.