September 29 - October 1 What to know about the 24th Bonn Fest
Bonn · This year’s Bonn Fest will be taking place this weekend, from September 29 to October 1, 2023. Visitors can expect a variety of entertainment on stage, an array of gourmet foods and many information booths. On Sunday, stores will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm. Here’s an overview.
It’s the end of September and that time once again: The Bonn Fest will offer a variety of musical entertainment, culinary delights and interesting information booths, all set up on the city squares from September 29 to October 1. On Münsterplatz, Remigiusplatz, at the Markt, on Friedensplatz, Bottlerplatz and on Friedrichstrasse, Bonn associations will set up stands and booths to introduce themselves and merchants from all around the surrounding areas will showcase their products.
What does the Bonn Fest have to offer?
On Friday, the Stadtsoldaten-Corps Bonn and emcee Thomas Zimmermann will present a musical program on the Marktplatz starting at 5 pm. From 7 pm to 10 pm, the Electronic Dance Music Festival will take place on Münsterplatz. On Saturday, two different stages will be active: The SDG Nachhaltigskeits Bühne (Sustainability Stage) on the Marktplatz and the stage on the Münsterplatz. From 12 noon to 9 pm, visitors will be treated to a wide-ranging program on the Marktplatz. Among others, musicians of the Beethoven Orchestra, the winner of "The Voice of Germany" 2022 Anny Ogrezeaniu, and various theater groups will perform. On Münsterplatz, the pop, soul and funk formation Finest C-Lection will kick off the music program. At 7 p.m., the Electronic Dance Music Festival will start again.
On Friedensplatz, Bonn-based event agency CRAVE, which is also responsible for the Panama Open Air Festival, is hosting the Thriftpark - Fleamarket festival. The event, which normally takes place in Cologne, offers a mix of workshops, yoga classes and a girls' flea market.
Sunday offers an extensive program especially for families and children: The Stadtwerke Bonn will be presenting a children's world at the Markt, the dance school Lepehne-Herbst will lead young and old into a fairy tale world. At 6 p.m., after a two-hour set full of Italian pop classics, Bonn singer Christian Meringolo will hand over the microphone to the audience for "Ode to Joy.”
On Saturday and Sunday, parallel to the Bonn Fest, the Rhine Antique Market will also find its way to Bonn. It won’t be as usual on Friedensplatz, but in a smaller area (Bottlerplatz, Mühlheimer Platz and Windeckstrasse). Various vendors will have art and antiques there.
Food, drinks and lavatories at the Bonn Fest 2023
Visitors to the Bonn Fest will be well taken care of not only musically, but also from a culinary perspective. A gourmet mile is to be set up on Münsterplatz and, according to the city of Bonn, the Euromarché will offer "a gourmet journey through the most diverse regions of Europe." For a donation of 50 cents, visitors can use the restrooms of the participating eateries during the Bonn Fest.
Friedrichstrasse will become a wine mile called "Wine & Design", where ten vintners from the region will offer their wines for tasting.
Stores will be open on Sunday as part of the Bonn Fest
On October 1, the stores will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm. Sunday shopping will be permitted in these areas: Belderberg, Franziskanerstrasse, An der Schlosskirche, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Kaiserplatz, Am Hauptbahnhof, Thomas-Mann-Strasse, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstrasse and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz.
Bonn-Fest: How to get there by car or public transport
Since the Bonn Fest takes place in the city center and the Altstadt, it is advisable to travel by public transport to Bonn’s central train station or to Friedensplatz.
Visitors coming by car can park their car in one of the Bonn city center parking garages. The Münsterplatz garage offers 312 parking spaces and is open until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 1 a.m. on Sundays. The Friedensplatz garage offers 810 parking spaces and has the same opening hours. The Markt garage is open 24 hours and can accommodate 279 cars. The Bonn Fest can also be reached quickly from the Opera Garage, the Unigarage and the Hauptbahnhof parking garage.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)