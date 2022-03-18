April to October : What to know about the Bonner Rheinaue flea markets for 2022

Archive photo: Flea market in the Rheinaue. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn The flea market held in Bonn's Rheinaue is considered one of the largest flea markets in Germany. After two years of pandemic, things are expected to return to normal this year. In April, the first flea market of the season will be held.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Those who enjoy a good flea market have had to do without the one in Bonn's Rheinaue for a long time. In 2020, the popular flea market was cancelled. Only in August 2021 did the flea market open again after a nearly two-year break. But this year there is good news for flea market fans.

In 2022, the Rheinaue flea market is expected to return to normal: between April and October, it will be held on every third Saturday of the month. The first one is on Saturday, April 23. The flea market is held on the grounds of the Rheinaue park on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for flea market enthusiasts and visitors from all over the region.

"Melan macht Märkte" is the organizer of the Rheinaue flea market, which is held seven times a year. It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., participants can bring whatever they have to sell. Whether glassware, clothes, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not sell used items typical of a flea market will be expelled from the site.

Sellers should reserve their spaces one week before the event. A place can be reserved online in advance: https://www.melan.de/rheinaue/. But there is still space available for those who decide to participate spontaneously. These available spaces can be booked on site.

Address: Rheinaue Recreation Park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

Booth setup: Reserved spaces can be claimed on Fridays from 4 pm and will be kept free until 7 am on Saturday. Even without a reservation, free spaces can still be booked spontaneously on Saturday.

Orig. text: GA