Road closures, congestion and strikes What travellers in Bonn can expect in the coming weeks

Car-sharing and car-pooling options offer a way to avoid at least some of the traffic chaos on the strike days. In Bonn there is the car sharing provider Cambio, while the Blablacar platform offers carpooling opportunities. The platform seems to be preparing for the strike. On Thursday, 12 people were offering a ride to Berlin on Friday 14. In comparison, there are currently 4 on Saturday, which would also help passengers affected by the cancellation of long-distance trains since 1 March. For short journeys within Bonn, it might be a good idea to cycle or walk to work at the end of the week - or, if possible, work from home. This could become a habit: In the coming weeks, road users will have to get used to repeated restrictions.