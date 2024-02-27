Road closures, congestion and strikes What travellers in Bonn can expect in the coming weeks
Bonn · The first couple of days after the Endenicher Ei road closure has already caused traffic chaos in Bonn. The A565 is completely closed and will remain so until 4 March. And there will be more restrictions in the coming weeks that will further affect traffic in Bonn.
The A565 in Bonn will remain fully closed until Monday, 4 March. There will be a further closure from 8 p.m. on Friday 8 March until 5 a.m. on Monday 11 March. The impact on traffic in and around Bonn is already apparent. In addition to motorway works, further traffic restrictions in and around Bonn have been announced for the coming weeks.
Buses and trains cancelled - chaos due to public transport strike?
Restrictions on regional and long-distance rail services
Rail travellers can expect restrictions from Friday 1 March. Deutsche Bahn intends to complete a large part of the construction work for the electronic signal box "Linker Rhein" from the beginning of the month. From 1 to 22 March, further signals will be installed and 60 kilometres of cable laid. During this period, the Cologne-Bonn-Berlin ICE sprinter and the Koblenz-Bonn-Cologne-Wuppertal-Dortmund-Hanover-Berlin ICE express trains will not stop at Bonn Central Station. The same applies to other long-distance trains between Koblenz and Cologne. Bonn will remain cut off from Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services in March.
There will also be restrictions on regional services: The RE5 line is particularly affected by the work for the signal box. Stops in Köln Süd, Brühl, Bonn Hauptbahnhof, UN Campus, Bad Godesberg and Oberwinter will be cancelled. Stops on the RB48 service between Köln/Messe Deutz and Bonn-Mehlem (with the exception of Köln Hbf) will also be cancelled. On the RB26 service, all stops between Köln Messe/Deutz and Brühl will be cancelled. Commuters travelling between Bonn and Cologne can take the RB26 or RB30 to Brühl. Express buses will then run between Brühl and Cologne as rail replacement services - but without intermediate stops.
In addition to the work on the signal box, Deutsche Bahn is currently electrifying the S23 Voreifelbahn line between Euskirchen and Bonn. On this line, too, there will be repeated cancellations in March due to construction work. This means that commuters from this area will also face restrictions on their journey to Bonn.
B56 closure lifted again from Tuesday
From 27 February, the reopening of the B56 could bring at least some relief to inner-city traffic. Due to work on supply lines, the B56 and all ramps at Endenicher Ei have been closed since 8 p.m. on 23 February. The full closure will continue until 3 p.m. on Tuesday 27 February. From 27 February to Friday 1 March, the B56 via Endenicher Ei will only have one lane in each direction.
Alternative options:
Car-sharing and car-pooling options offer a way to avoid at least some of the traffic chaos on the strike days. In Bonn there is the car sharing provider Cambio, while the Blablacar platform offers carpooling opportunities. The platform seems to be preparing for the strike. On Thursday, 12 people were offering a ride to Berlin on Friday 14. In comparison, there are currently 4 on Saturday, which would also help passengers affected by the cancellation of long-distance trains since 1 March. For short journeys within Bonn, it might be a good idea to cycle or walk to work at the end of the week - or, if possible, work from home. This could become a habit: In the coming weeks, road users will have to get used to repeated restrictions.
Original text: Franziska Klaes
Translation: Jean Lennox