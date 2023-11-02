November 3 to 5 What visitors can expect at "Bonn leuchtet" this weekend
Bonn · After the pandemic, which was followed by an energy crisis, the organizers of the “Bonn leuchtet” event want to illuminate the city in magical light again. It will take place on the first weekend in November. What awaits visitors?
The Altes Rathaus is to glisten in a shade somewhere between red and magenta, the Sterntor will appear ghostly in blue lighting: After a pandemic and an energy crisis, Bonn will be illuminated again on the first weekend in November. The City Marketing association is still waiting for a commissioned expert opinion about whether bats are endangered by the light spectacle. But Managing Director Maike Reinhardt is sure that everything is ok: "The LEDs only shine on the buildings and not beyond them into the sky." She also says that the event was certified on the occasion of the World Climate Conference in Bonn. City Marketing uses energy-saving technology and green electricity, Reinhardt explains. And all the lights are switched off by 10 p.m. at the latest.
From November 3 to 5, the city center will once again be abuzz with colorful lights on buildings and sculptures. On Sunday, stores will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., and there will be a food festival and lots of entertainment with dancing, music, fire-eaters and stilt-walkers. "We are very pleased that after Covid and the energy crisis, we can finally hold this event again as usual," says Reinhardt. "Bonn leuchtet ( Bonn shines) is a tradition, and so it has become a nice custom on the first weekend in November to bathe the entire city center in magical light." In 2022, the festival had to do without light installations because of the energy crisis.
Besides the Altes Rathaus and the Sterntor, the University, the Cathedral, the Beethoven Haus, the obelisk on Marktplatz and, for the first time, the "Knusperhäuschen" (gingerbread house) of Tee Gschwendner will be illuminated. And the Namen-Jesu-Kirche on Bonngasse will not only be bathed in lights from the outside, but will also offer artful lighting with music on the inside. Many business people will also decorate their store windows this weekend to add to the atmosphere.
The dance school Lephene-Herbst welcomes everyone on Saturday, November 4, at 3 p.m. at the Sterntor to a dance-along initiative called "We make the city shine". On Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m., rumba and samba sounds will resound through the city center, keeping any autumn blues away.
More than 40 stands at the food festival
The City Marketing team is especially happy about the food festival on all three days. More than 40 stands will be located at the Markt, Münsterplatz, Friedensplatz and Bottlerplatz, bringing the flavors and aromas of the whole world to Bonn. Visitors will be able to try some German specialties as well as traditional foods from Swabia, Tyrolean delicacies, soups and the popular currywurst. Various stands will be serving mulled wine, punch, wine and beer. The Euromarché will be set up on Münsterplatz as well.
Although there is still work to be done right now, Maike Reinhardt is sure that City Marketing will once again put on an event with big appeal. "Of course, it takes a lot of effort to organize such an event. But we are grateful that we can now celebrate in the usual setting," she says. "At Bonn leuchtet, the city center with its streets, alleys and houses becomes a living work of art that fascinates everyone." Despite careful planning, however, there is one thing she cannot control: the weather. "But I assume that it will also cooperate this year," says Reinhardt.
In time for the festive season, Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) will be lighting up the city gates as a preview of the coming Advent season. A total of 15 arcs of light will bring additional glow to the city center on November 5. "Light is always a sign of hope and optimism. We must not lose either of these in the current difficult global times," says SWB Group Managing Director Olaf Hermes.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)