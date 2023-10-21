Fall market in pottery village What visitors can expect at the Martinsmarkt in Adendorf
Wachtberg-Adendorf · The Martinsmarkt in Wachtberg-Adendorf will be taking place again for the first time since the pandemic. This is when it opens and what visitors can expect.
The scent of Christmas delicacies drifts through brightly lit stalls, while fire pits warm up the market and bales of hay serve as seating at the village square. The special atmosphere attracts several thousand people to the Martinsmarkt in Adendorf every year. But the cozy family-like event had to be cancelled for three years due to the pandemic. Organizers of the event, for short called VAG, have announced a comeback for this year. Visitors can expect the traditional stalls and program but there will also be new artists and vendors from the region.
Visitors can stroll through stylishly decorated stalls and pavilions at the village square opposite the church with. There is a special kiln, woolen goods, lambskins and that what Adendorf is famous for: ceramic goods. "The kiln is a core feature of the market and, as far as I know, it is a unique one," says master potter Peter Hansen, chairman of the VAG, explaining why the pottery kiln will be fired up by an experienced team despite the energy crisis. Visitors are invited to learn more about the kiln, how it works and its significance as a functioning monument in the village. Experienced potters such as Paul Günter, Thomas Hansen, Leo Gütten and Josef Ohrem will lead the team to fire up the kiln.
Legendary Reibekuchen (potato pancakes) from KG Hetzbröde will be served, and visitors will certainly find a fitting mulled wine as well. Partyservice Royal from Niederzissen will offer up its specialties, including wild game roast sausages, salmon with ribbon noodles and cocktail tomatoes, all using a special grill on fire rings. Vegetarian dishes will also be served.
Among the new exhibitors at the market, Rainer Borhofen will be there for the first time with his own collection of prints along with some from templates. Another new highlight is a hand-made soap stall and there will be more as well. "The others should remain surprises for our guests," say the organizers Peter Hansen and Oliver Wolf.
The fact that the market can take place again is not only because of the full-time organizers, but also the many members of the association and quite a few helping hands, agree the two chairmen. Originally, the idea of the St. Martin's Market came about during the redesign of the village square about 15 years ago. The event became known across the region for its lovely atmosphere with elaborate decorations and professional lighting. Willi Bellinghausen will lead the opening evening, and on Saturday evening there will be St. Martin’s bread treats for the children.
Orig. text: Petra Reuter
Translation: ck