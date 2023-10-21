Fall market in pottery village What visitors can expect at the Martinsmarkt in Adendorf

Visitors can stroll through stylishly decorated stalls and pavilions at the village square opposite the church with. There is a special kiln, woolen goods, lambskins and that what Adendorf is famous for: ceramic goods. "The kiln is a core feature of the market and, as far as I know, it is a unique one," says master potter Peter Hansen, chairman of the VAG, explaining why the pottery kiln will be fired up by an experienced team despite the energy crisis. Visitors are invited to learn more about the kiln, how it works and its significance as a functioning monument in the village. Experienced potters such as Paul Günter, Thomas Hansen, Leo Gütten and Josef Ohrem will lead the team to fire up the kiln.