Mountain region of Königswinter What visitors will find at Apple Sunday in Oberpleis
Königswinter-Oberpleis · On Sunday, September 3, visitors will be able to enjoy a relaxing day shopping and walking around at Apple Sunday in Königswinter-Oberpleis. 90 exhibitors will have stands set up, and there will be some activities for children.
This weekend, 90 exhibitors will be taking part in Apple Sunday in Oberpleis. To help visitors keep track of everything, advertisers of the event have prepared a detailed plan for all that will be happening on Sunday, September 3. From the town hall on Dollendorfer Strasse to the industrial area on Siegburger Strasse, there will be lots going on and products for sale. Apple Sunday opens officially at 1 pm at the roundabout. The event, a standing tradition, runs until 6 pm.
It was 34 years ago that an Oberpleis advertising group started the Sunday event with stores open for shopping on the first weekend of September. The idea was to give businesses an opportunity to open for their customers in a relaxed setting. And it was 25 years ago that they decided to make this event into Apple Sunday.
What will be happening at the bus station, on Dollendorfer Strasse or on Siegburger Strasse, or at the church? Where will there be games for children, where will the stands be? This year's map will again provide information to help everyone navigate, also showing where to park. And once again a free shuttle service will be offered. The shuttles run between Oberpleis and Heisterbacherrott/Thomasberg and between Oberpleis in the direction of Berghausen and Eudenbach.
Also on hand will be the mayor to answer questions from residents, the fire and rescue services to show what they are about and a music school band to provide entertainment. The Siebengebirgsmuseum and local history society will also be on hand.
The public can also look forward to the Germans' favorite apple, the Elstar, at the various stands. The advertising group has organized apple tasting baskets - visitors can help themselves to an apple. Shopkeepers everywhere will be offering their advice and special deals. In the Probsteigarten, the brass band "Bläsercorps Auelgau" will give a concert at 2 pm. The "Bonner Versandhaus Orchester" will also play. For children, there will be a giant children's ferris wheel, a nostalgic merry-go-round, a summer toboggan run and, at the church, games will be offered by the Boy Scouts and the House of Youth.
