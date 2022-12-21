Child benefit, reusable transport and electricity costs : What will change for consumers in 2023

Some new rules and laws are going to come into effect on January 1, 2023. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn New year, new rules and laws: Here’s an overview of the most important changes coming in 2023.

Compulsory reusability

From 1 January 2023, gastronomic establishments throughout Germany will be subject to the mandatory reusable offer. Bakeries, cafés and restaurants must offer their customers a reusable container as an alternative to disposable packaging. The reusable option must not be more expensive than the product in the disposable packaging. The Stadtwerke Bonn will again use water trucks on Münsterplatz from March 2023. There will also be a choice of reusable cups there.

Planned price brakes for electricity and gas

Many utilities raise electricity prices at the turn of the year. From March on, the charges are supposed to decrease again, if the suppliers take the electricity price brake into account in the deductions. The brake will then also apply retroactively to January and February. Households are to pay only 40 cents per kilowatt hour for 80 per cent of the previous year's consumption. Beyond that, the normal contract price will apply. The gas price brake is to guarantee a gross gas price of 12 cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of the previous year's consumption. The relief is to be passed in parliament in December.

Bus and rail travel will become more expensive in Bonn

The Rhein-Sieg transport association has decided on price increases as of 1 January. A short-distance ticket for an adult person will then cost 2.10 euros instead of the previous 2 euros. A monthly ticket for the Bonn city area (price level 1b) as a mobile phone ticket will cost 110.58 euros from January instead of 104.13 as before. The new price tables for 2023 have already been published by the transport association. The transport companies do not expect the Deutschlandticket to be launched before May.

Swimming will become more expensive in Bonn

New prices for Bonn's swimming pools will apply in 2023. The price for a group ticket for one adult and two children is to be raised from 7.50 euros to 8.50 euros. A reduced-price ticket for ten (currently 22 euros) will cost 22.50 euros in future, and a reduced-price ticket for 50 (currently 88 euros) will cost 100 euros in future.

Spouses receive right of emergency representation

From 1 January 2023, § 1358 of the Civil Code will allow spouses to make medical decisions for each other in emergencies. The "right of emergency representation" for spouses and civil partners only applies for a limited period of six months. For this period, the doctor is also released from the duty of confidentiality. According to the Consumer Advice Centre NRW, spouses can also object to this regulation.

Citizen's income starts

On 1 January, the basic income support will increase by more than 50 euros. In future, single persons will receive 502 euros. Essential parts of the reform will come into force on 1 July. The job centres are to be able to take better care of the unemployed. Placement in permanent jobs instead of simple helpers' jobs is to be improved. The fact check shows that work is still worthwhile.

Housing benefit

From January 2023, housing benefit is to be increased by an average of about 190 euros per month according to the plans of the "traffic light" coalition, and the number of people entitled to it is to be increased from about 600,000 today to two million. Municipalities and Länder expect delays of several months in the payment of the housing allowance due to its extension.

Child benefit

Families can expect more child benefit in 2023. From January onwards, the family benefits offices will pay a uniform 250 euros per month per child. For the first two children, this is 31 euros more than before. Child benefit from the 4th child onwards will remain the same at 250 euros and will not be increased.

Basic tax-free allowance increases

The tax-free basic allowance will increase from 9,744 euros in 2021 to 9,984 euros. The increase will also affect maintenance payments, according to the Federal Ministry of Finance. The child allowance will be raised to 8,052 euros per child. In addition, a retroactive increase to 8,548 euros in 2022 per child has been decided.

Giro cards lose Maestro function

Banks and savings banks will no longer be allowed to issue new cards with Maestro function as of 1 July 2023. The blue-red logo distinguishes cards that can also be used for payments and cash withdrawals abroad. Consumer protectionists expect banks to find new solutions for their customers.

Landlords pay part of the CO2 tax

From 2023, landlords will have to pay part of the CO2 levy in most cases. How much landlords pay depends on the energy quality of the building. In the case of particularly low-emission buildings, tenants will continue to pay the CO2 levy alone.