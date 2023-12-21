Cannabis, standardized USB cables, mini-jobs and black boxes for cars What will change for consumers in 2024
Bonn · A number of changes are coming for consumers in 2024 in Germany: Petrol and heating will become more expensive, cannabis laws will change, new cars will be required to have event data recorders, and the minimum wage will go up. These are just a few of the changes, here is what you need to know.
New year, new rules and laws: We provide an overview of the most important changes coming up in 2024.
More money for low earners, jobseekers, people requiring long-term healthcare and trainees
The minimum wage will go up from 12 euros to 12.41 euros per hour on January 1, 2024. At the beginning of 2025, it will increase another 41 cents to 12.82 euros per hour.
Those who receive “Bürgergeld” will get at least 39 euros more per month beginning in 2024. The standard allotment for single adults will increase by 61 euros in 2024: from 502 to 563 euros.
When it comes to mini-jobs, the monthly income limit will be raised from €520 per month to €538 per month.
Long-term healthcare allowance and long-term healthcare benefits will increase by five per cent in 2024. Starting next year, family caregivers will no longer be able to apply for their allowance once for every case, but instead once per year. As well, the subsidy for the personal contribution to care costs for home healthcare will increase: in the first year it will go from five per cent to 15 per cent, in the second year from 25 to 30 per cent, in the third year from 45 to 50 per cent and from the fourth year from 70 to 75 per cent.
The minimum compensation for apprentices in their first year will increase by 4.7 per cent to 649 euros per month. All apprentices starting as of January 1 will be affected. Exceptions are possible under collective labor agreements.
Higher social security contributions for high earners
In the future, contributions to statutory pension and unemployment insurance will be levied up to an upper limit of 7,550 euros per month in the west of Germany and 7,450 euros in the east. At the same time, the contribution ceiling for statutory health and long-term care insurance is to rise to 5,175 euros per month.
Higher income tax
The federal government is adjusting income tax as well. Originally, the limit was to be 11,604 euros, but most recently Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) spoke of 11,784 euros. The child allowance is to be raised to 6,612 euros. Due to the budget crisis, however, there could still be changes in the tax relief.
Heating law comes into force
The controversial Building Energy Act is due to come into force on January 1, 2024. This means that from then on, heating systems in new buildings in new development areas must be powered entirely by renewable energy. Other deadlines apply to older buildings and new buildings outside of new development areas. For many owners, it means that everything will remain the same for the time being.
Registration of balcony solar panels becomes easier
With the "Solar Package 1", the German government has launched a draft law that aims to make it easier to operate mini solar power panels on balconies and building façades, so-called "Balkonkraftwerke". As of 2024, panels producing up to 800 watts of output will qualify for a simplified registration process. The solar panels will no longer have to be registered with the grid operator and a smaller amount of data will be needed to register in general.
Petrol and heating will become more expensive
The CO2 price for petrol and heating with fossil fuels will rise from 30 euros per ton to 40 euros in the new year. This increase in the CO2 price will have consequences for motorists. The price of petrol and diesel at gas stations is expected to rise by around three cents per liter, according to estimates by the Foreign Trade Association for Mineral Oil and Energy. Those who use heating oil and natural gas for heating will also have to pay more.
Black box required for new cars
As of July 7, 2024, all newly registered vehicles in categories M1 and N1 must have an "Event Data Recorder" (EDR). This device is usually installed in the airbag control unit and works like a "black box", which is also mandatory in airplanes. The EDR provides relevant data for the time shortly before and after an accident, such as speed or steering angle. This data should make it easier to reconstruct how an accident occurred. The EDR always records, but the data is discarded if there is no accident. The data is only stored in the vehicle.
E-car subsidy
The guidelines for e-car subsidies are to become stricter in the coming year: Vehicles with a net list price of the base model of up to 45,000 euros will be subsidized. A maximum federal subsidy of 3,000 euros is possible. However, it is still unclear how the subsidy program will continue after the budget ruling in Karlsruhe.
Bus and train fares in Bonn and the region are rising, a new "Deutschlandticket Sozial" is coming
The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg (VRS) has decided on price increases as of January 1. A journey for one adult on the short-distance route will then cost 2.50 euros instead of the previous 2.20 euros. The transport association has already published the new price tables for 2024.
As of the new year, the VRS and KVB will also be offering a discounted Deutschlandticket for welfare recipients, or those who receive social assistance, housing benefits, standard benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act and war victims' welfare benefits. For these groups of people, the ticket will cost 39 euros instead of 49 euros per month.
Cannabis to become legal
As of April 1, the possession of 25 grams of cannabis in public places will be permitted for adults aged 18 and over. In private areas, home cultivation of up to 50 grams will be permitted and it will be allowed to grow three plants privately. Cannabis clubs for joint cultivation are also to be made possible starting on July 1. However, the necessary Bundestag resolution on these plans is still pending.
Hospital guide
What services and what quality of treatment does a hospital offer? Starting in April, people will be able to find this information in an online portal. The so-called transparency directory is an interactive portal designed to provide comprehensive information about the services offered at around 1,700 hospitals throughout Germany.
E-prescription
Another change in 2024 is the e-prescription: as of January, doctors will be obliged to issue e-prescriptions for prescription-only medicines. Insured persons have three options for redeeming the e-prescription: via app, paper printout or with their health insurance card.
Early detection of breast cancer
The age limit for free breast cancer screening will be raised from 69 to 75 for people with state health insurance in 2024. The new regulation is to be implemented on July 1, 2024.
VAT at restaurants
As of January 1, the regular VAT rate of 19 percent will once again be in effect in restaurants instead of the temporary rate of 7 percent. This means eating out could become more expensive.
Deposit also for dairy products
As of January 1, dairy products sold in disposable plastic bottles will be subject to a 25 cent deposit.
Standardized USB-C charging cables
Many electrical devices sold in Germany must have a USB-C charging port as of December, 2024. Germany is implementing the EU requirement. In the future, the uniform standard will apply to all small and medium-sized devices that are rechargeable and portable. This includes smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, portable speakers, but also e-readers, keyboards and mouse for the computer, navigation devices, smartwatches and games consoles.
Non-detachable bottle caps will become mandatory
Some drinks bottles already have them, but starting in July of 2024, they will be mandatory: so-called "tethered caps", i.e. caps or tops that are firmly attached to the bottle. Although the bottle can of course be opened, the cap remains attached to the bottle by a plastic ring once it has been twisted open. The requirement applies to single-use beverage containers that hold up to three liters and are made entirely or partly of plastic. The change comes as an EU regulation that aims to reduce the amount of caps that end up in the environment.
Passport and ID per post
As of November 1, 2024, passports and ID cards will be allowed to be sent directly to the applicant's address. This eliminates the need to visit a public office to collect them.
Lower income threshold for parental allowance
In the new year, the income threshold that determines parental allowance is to be drastically reduced. Until now, parents with a joint taxable income of up to 300,000 euros and single parents with up to 250,000 euros were able to apply for parental allowance. Starting in 2024, the income threshold for single parents and couples will be uniformly reduced to an annual income of 150,000 euros.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)