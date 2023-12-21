Cannabis, standardized USB cables, mini-jobs and black boxes for cars What will change for consumers in 2024

Long-term healthcare allowance and long-term healthcare benefits will increase by five per cent in 2024. Starting next year, family caregivers will no longer be able to apply for their allowance once for every case, but instead once per year. As well, the subsidy for the personal contribution to care costs for home healthcare will increase: in the first year it will go from five per cent to 15 per cent, in the second year from 25 to 30 per cent, in the third year from 45 to 50 per cent and from the fourth year from 70 to 75 per cent.