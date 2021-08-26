New plans : What will happen to the minigolf course in the Rheinaue?

Hochkreuz A new adventure mini-golf course is scheduled to come to the Rheinaue in spring 2022. An adventure course with 18 holes is planned. Plenty of investment and remodeling is to be done for it.

With natural courses and artificial turf, there is to be a new concept in the miniature golf course in the Rheinaue next spring. An adventure course with 18 holes, spectacular obstacles and lots of greenery and water is planned, say the operators. "Many years ago, I played on a beautiful adventure golf course in Sweden, and since then I've dreamed of building and operating one alongside our events," says Burkhard Weis, managing director of Weiß Events GmbH, which organizes corporate runs in Cologne and Bonn.

"When the opportunity presented itself at the beginning of this year on the occasion of a change of tenant, we registered our interest in building a modern adventure golf facility." Accordingly, the new "adventure golf" is to be more challenging than conventional miniature golf. "Especially for children, since, after all, it is not played on fixed tracks but on grassy areas.“

In part, more than 20 meters of distance will have to be overcome on the courses in the future. "Nevertheless, the facility will be great recreational fun for both children and adults due to the different levels of difficulty, the beautiful ambience and the spectacular obstacles," Weis emphasises.

Facility remains at current size

However, the entire facility is not to be enlarged, as Dirk Dötsch explains. "It remains with the old size, since this is fixed by the fence." It is a modernization measure, explains the tenant, who also operates the park restaurant Rheinaue. "The old facility dated back to the times of the Federal Garden Show and is no longer up to date."

After the contract with the previous operator expired, the decision was made to make a change. "We have to wait and see how the concept will be received by the visitors. But I myself have already tried out such courses and see this as the right way to go," says Dötsch.

The adventure golf course is scheduled to open next spring. Until then, there is still some work to be done on the site, says the man from Bonn. Actually, the facility should be ready for operation this summer. However, since a lot of new requirements had to be met and a building application might be necessary for the flooring, the work has now been delayed.

Environmental and historic preservation in view

"Implementation is taking place in close consultation with the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery and the Office for the Protection of Historical Monuments of the Cologne District Government," says Dötsch, and Weis adds, "We've already been working on the site since the beginning of the year, but before things can really get going, we still have to clarify contractual matters." He adds that the intention is to make a large investment on site, but that the concerns of monument and landscape protection must also be taken into account. "However, we hope to finalize all this in the coming weeks," Weis says.

As for exactly how much the project will cost, Weis leaves that unanswered. "Anyone who has ever hired a landscaping company suspects that a transformation from a neglected gravel parking lot to a green oasis with hills, watercourses, planting areas and quite elaborate obstacles, and all of this with the most natural building materials possible, quickly reaches very high sums," says the new operator. "Should everything work out as planned, we're already looking forward to the opening like crazy."

