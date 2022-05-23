Cargo ship rams popular excursion ship : What will happen to the "Moby Dick" now?

On Saturday morning the cargo ship Insomnia rammed the Moby Dick in Bonn. She now has to go to the shipyard. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Dutch freighter Insomnia rammed the passenger ship "Moby Dick" on Saturday morning. The popular Bonn ship, which has an eventful history, now has to go to the shipyard. The repairs will probably take a while.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It would have been a busy weekend for the Bonn excursion boat Moby Dick. But instead of sailing along the Rhine in the blazing sun, the next stop is the shipyard: a freighter rammed the iconic ship, which is modelled on a whale, on Saturday morning. The exact extent of the damage will not be clear until Monday. "At the moment, we expect the repairs to take a few days," says Max Dornau, head of Bonner Fähr- und Fahrgastschifffahrt. No one was injured.

It was actually a routine manoeuvre by the freighter Insomnia, which sails under the Dutch flag. According to the water police, the ship had left Cologne harbour on Saturday night and was on its way up the Rhine. In the morning, they wanted to let a person off the ship in Bonn, which is why they headed for a landing near the Moby Dick at Alter Zoll. But the freighter made a bad manoeuvre and hit the bow of the passenger ship and another jetty, which was pushed onto the promenade. Another ship tried to separate the freighter and Moby Dick as they had become wedged into each other.

Moby Dick rammed in Bonn - freighter could continue its journey

It was an unequal duel, Dornau explains: "The freighter is quite a huge vessel and therefore less sensitive." The Moby Dick, with its twelve metres, is exactly as wide as the Insomnia, but at 45 metres it is less than half as long and thus considerably lighter. The damage was correspondingly severe. While the freighter continued its journey after a brief inspection and had already reached Mannheim on Sunday, the Moby Dick will not be ready for operation again for a few days.

Experts from the Cologne shipyard KSD first inspected her on site. "It is not a huge lot of damage. We are hopeful that she will be able to sail again as early as next weekend," says Dornau. No water entered the vessel, and it was grazed under the gangway, i.e. still above the surface of the water. He said it was a good sign that they were able to get her fixed up sufficiently so that she could sail to the shipyard in Mülheim harbour on her own on Sunday. "Provisionally, that's all right for now. But we’re not doing regular services or events, just out of responsibility for our passengers." On Monday, the Moby Dick is to be examined more closely, including by insurance experts.

But the incident has consequences for passenger shipping. According to Dornau, events already booked on the Moby Dick will be transferred to other ships. Because the freighter also drove into the embankment and a landing bridge where the Rheinnixe usually docks, this boat was also out of service over the weekend. The jetty is to be repaired on Monday. This outage is a bitter loss. "Of course, customers are unhappy, even if the Poseidon and the Beethoven take over the tours at short notice," says Dornau. Many booked especially because of the Moby Dick, which is why there were some cancellations, he said. "After the Coronavirus pandemic, business is just starting up again. So a repair like this comes at an inopportune time."

Traffic on the Rhine has increased

According to Dornau, from time to time it happens that ships break down. "But we have the shipyard that we can call, for example in the case of engine damage. Many things can be repaired on site, but if necessary they go to the shipyard. Collisions continue to be rare, he said, even though they have increased overall on the Rhine in recent years. "There is increased traffic from cargo, hotel and excursion ships. In addition, drivers of the freighters are under time pressure because they have to discharge their cargo in a certain amount of time," says Dornau. It even happens that captains fall asleep at the wheel. Even the special Rhine licence cannot prevent that: Anyone who travels on the Rhine must always pass an examination.

The Moby Dick commemorates special event in Bonn

The last time the Moby Dick was out of service for a lengthy period of time was a few years ago; in 2008, a freighter crashed into the passenger ship. "That was far more serious," says Dornau. At that time, it was up for discussion not to repair the Moby Dick because of a total financial loss. But the decision was made to spend months on repairs. "She is something unique and has become a Bonn landmark. Many tourists come just to ride this ship."

The Moby Dick owes her striking green-blue exterior, reminiscent of a whale, to the senior boss of the Schmitz shipping family, who put the boat into service in 1976. He had been inspired by a spectacle that occurred in 1966: at that time, a beluga or white whale appeared in the Lower Rhine. At first, the whale, quickly named Moby Dick, turned back seaward, but stopped in front of the Kornwerderzand lock to the sea, which had been opened especially for it, and swam back up the Rhine to Bonn. There, its appearance interrupted a federal press conference. Only shortly before Rolandseck did it turn around again and was seen for the last time three days later near Hoek van Holland before swimming into the sea.

2008 ACCIDENT Moby Dick had to spend months in the shipyard This is not the first time the Moby Dick has been damaged. Back in 2008, a Dutch freighter hit the ship, causing months of repair work. The 3000-tonne fuel oil tanker crashed into the passenger ship, which tilted towards the middle of the river, crashed again into the freighter and was finally pushed onto the pontoon towards the shore, where it stuck. At first it looked as if the Moby Dick might sink. Luckily, no water penetrated. But the engine room was literally crumpled up and cupboards were torn out of their moorings.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach