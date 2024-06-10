Thousands of tons of concrete and steel What will happen to the old Leverkusen Rhine Bridge?
Leverkusen · Traffic is already rolling on the first section of the new Leverkusen Bridge, while thousands of tons of concrete and steel from the old bridge are gradually disappearing. But what happens to the components of the dilapidated bridge? Can anything be learned relating to Bonn’s Nordbrücke?
The first section of the new Rhine Bridge in Leverkusen has been open to traffic since February 4. But before the second section of the bridge can be constructed, the dilapidated old bridge must be dismantled. This is expected to be fully completed by early 2025.
How is the Bridge Dismantled?
The bridge consists of two structures, one for the river itself and one for the foreland. According to Sebastian Bauer, spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH Rheinland, the main river bridge will be dismantled in reverse order to the construction of the new bridge. The demolition of the main river bridge will proceed from the steel roadway, explains Bauer. "After a separation cut in the middle of the bridge, the steel superstructure will be gradually detached and transported to both banks."
The steel cables and pylons, the tall structures that support the cables, will be dismantled step by step simultaneously. A demolition excavator with hydraulic hammers and concrete shears will be used to dismantle the foreland bridge. "At the beginning of the demolition work, the safety features, noise barriers, roadway surfaces, and all other non-load-bearing elements will be removed," says Bauer. After that, the superstructure will be dismantled using concrete shears.
Autobahn GmbH reports that the first of six superstructure sections has already been demolished. After dismantling the superstructures, the substructures, consisting of massive concrete components, will be broken down with a hammer.
How high is the contamination level?
Before starting to demolish the bridge, Autobahn GmbH took samples, Bauer reports. They found a small amount of contaminants in certain areas of the superstructure's sealing. The affected areas will be dismantled and contaminants properly disposed of. Proven procedures will ensure no contaminants are released. The corrosion protection system, which also contains contaminants, will be cleaned in a blasting hall, a protected safety area.
Can the Components of the Old Bridge be Reused?
Some components can be reused. "After processing the bridge steel parts, a total of 10,000 tons of construction steel can be recycled," says Bauer.
The examination found no contaminants in the building materials, making the concrete rubble suitable for reuse. The plan is to crush this on-site, increasing bulk density and minimizing transports.
Can insights from dismantling of the Leverkusen Bridge be applied to Bonn’s Nordbrücke?
Like the Leverkusen Rhine Bridge, the Bonn North Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge with a single-section cross-section. However, Autobahn GmbH cannot yet provide any statements regarding its demolition concept. "The project is still in an early planning phase," says Bauer.
(Original text by Celina Baumann; Translation by Jean Lennox)