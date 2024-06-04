After years of deliberation What will happen with the former American Club in Plittersdorf and when?
Plittersdorf · The former American Club in Bonn has been sitting vacant for years now but plans for a major renovation are becoming more and more concrete. This is what we know.
The American Club still holds the zeitgeist of post-war history, the time when Bonn became capital of West Germany: The day before his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech, American President John F. Kennedy met with German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer for a bilateral exchange in the building on the banks of the Rhine in Plittersdorf. Former American Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush also set foot in the building, as did German Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt.
But those glory days are long gone. Thick ivy vines have reclaimed the area. Where heads of state and diplomats once shook hands, there is rubble and the walls are adorned with colorful graffiti. Since 2020, there have been plans to renovate the dilapidated club of the former American settlement in order to create a place for politics, education and meetings. Now there are finally concrete ideas about how the complex can be transformed for a new era. It is not just the fabric of the building that is to get a gut renovation over the next two to two and a half years. The club is to become a “place of the future for democracy”, used for political education and exchange. Under the direction of the Montag Foundations, the historically listed building will be transformed into an “Open Embassy”.
Architects and landscape designers were recently invited to the Montag Stiftungen (Foundations) campus to discuss key points for the planned renovation. “There are no concrete plans yet, but we presented our ideas and discussed initial concepts,” said Gerhard Wolff, Communications and Public Relations Officer at the Montag Stiftungen. “The aim was not to make a final decision on the structural refurbishment. Instead, we discussed various design approaches for the implementation,” says Wolff.
Proposals submitted by a “tandem of architects” from the Netherlands particularly impressed the expert jury chaired by Volker Staab. They recommended that the team Korteknie Stuhlmacher from Rotterdam and the landscape planning office H+N+S from Amersfoort be commissioned with the concrete planning.
A place for everyone in Plittersdorf
“The Open Embassy is intended to become a place where democracy can be experienced in practice, where democracy is researched and developed experimentally, where impulses are generated and debates are initiated and conducted on many levels,” explains Nina Lemmens, Managing Director of Open Embassy for Democracy. She will oversee the project.
Vereinigte Bonner Wohnungsbau AG (Vebowag) is currently the owner of the property. “But we are in close contact with the company and the city,” assures Wolff. As the building is a historically listed building, the historic monuments protection authority is involved. Even if there is no tangible design yet, the foundation already has a clear idea of what the site should look like in the future. “We want to open up the club to the Rhine and the promenade. Everyone is welcome. That's why we're planning a café or bistro on the ground floor,” Wolff reveals. However, the majority of the rooms will be set up for workshops, seminars or discussion groups. “We would also like to set up a polling station in the former American Club in the future,” says Wolff. “We want to become a place for everyone in Plittersdorf.”
Renovation to be completed in early 2027
At this time, he anticipates that the foundation will invest a total of eight to ten million (for renovations and land acquisition) in the project. If everything goes according to plan, the whole renovation will be completed by the end of 2026, or early 2027 at the latest. He is not letting the current shortage of materials and skilled workers in the construction industry dampen his optimism. “It is a challenge. But we have worked closely with various service providers to expand our campus. At the moment, I’m not worried that the project will get out of hand,” says Wolff. For him, the “Open Embassy for Democracy” will create a place that connects two worlds. “The wind of the post-war years will blow through a modern, sustainable building.”
Until the decision to move the American embassy to Berlin in 1999, the American Embassy Club - as it was officially known - hosted many events that imported the American lifestyle to Bonn. The spacious rooms, around 1,000 square meters each on the first floor and basement level, the wide view over the terrace in front and the open spaces facing the Rhine, provided an extraordinary setting for international exchange in the political and social life of the city. The building has been a historically listed building since 2001.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)