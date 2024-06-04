After years of deliberation What will happen with the former American Club in Plittersdorf and when?

Vereinigte Bonner Wohnungsbau AG (Vebowag) is currently the owner of the property. “But we are in close contact with the company and the city,” assures Wolff. As the building is a historically listed building, the historic monuments protection authority is involved. Even if there is no tangible design yet, the foundation already has a clear idea of what the site should look like in the future. “We want to open up the club to the Rhine and the promenade. Everyone is welcome. That's why we're planning a café or bistro on the ground floor,” Wolff reveals. However, the majority of the rooms will be set up for workshops, seminars or discussion groups. “We would also like to set up a polling station in the former American Club in the future,” says Wolff. “We want to become a place for everyone in Plittersdorf.”