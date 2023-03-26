The most important questions and answers: What you need to know about Monday's mega strike day

Even if train and bus staff are on strike and public transport is thus largely at a standstill, employees have to show up at work on time. "The so-called travel risk is always borne by the employee, whether there is a strike or not," says lawyer Nathalie Oberthür. This is because a strike is not an unpredictable event. As a rule, it is announced in good time, for example the day before or even earlier. Because there are other means of public transport, distances are shorter, and there is car sharing, it's usually easier to get around in urban than it is in rural areas. But legally this is irrelevant. "If necessary, workers have to take a taxi at their own expense, which is also reasonable," says Oberthür.