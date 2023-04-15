Fireworks on the Rhine What you need to know about Rhine in Flames 2023
Bonn · Rhine in Flames will come back this year after a three-year pause due to the Covid pandemic. This is what visitors can expect on the first weekend in May in Bonn.
The "Rhine in Flames" festival in Bonn and the Siebengebirge features a huge fireworks display and a convoy of ships on the Rhine, along with performances in the Rheinaue. It will take place again on May 6, 2023 after a three-year pause due to Covid.
When will Rhine in Flames (Rhein in Flammen) 2023 take place in Bonn?
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the event starts with Rhine in Flames at the Siebengebirge, according to the Rheinland-Pfalz Tourism event page. It all kicks off with a three-day program at the Rheinaue in Bonn, beginning on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 4 pm.
What's scheduled for Rhine in Flames 2023?
The ships will be coordinated, moving down the Rhine as a convoy to the music-synchronized closing fireworks. Live music and other activities are planned for part of the event that takes place on land at the Rheinaue. The theme for the fireworks this year has not yet been revealed, but it might have a reference to Beethoven. The Rhine embankment will not be illuminated as much as in previous years. The reason is the rather sluggish ticket sales on the passenger ships. The fireworks tax that passengers pay has always been used to finance the fireworks. Only the city of Bonn steps in financially if needed.
The Maritim Hotel in Königswinter, Drachenburg, Petersberg, Hotel Dreesen, South Bridge and Kennedy Bridge, Bonner Bogen, WCCB, Alter Zoll, Königshof, Opera, Beethovenhalle and Römerbad will be especially illuminated. Along the shore, as a replacement for Bengal lights, around 200 battery-powered LED lights will cover the landscape in a mystical red.
What can we expect at Rhine in Flames in the Rheinaue?
The event on land includes an electronic stage in the Rheinaue park. On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the dance stage "RheinEvents Stage" offers a musical program. At the Brückenmarkt, the Green Juice fest organizers will have rock, pop and new bands from 4 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a ferris wheel again in the Rheinaue. On Sunday, May 7, a family day with discounted prices is planned in the Rheinaue. There will be carousels as well as play activities for children. Food trucks will offer various dishes from all over the world.
Which bands will perform?
Around 40 artists will perform on three stages.
On the main stage on Friday:
6 p.m.: One Louder
8 p.m.: Forced to Mode
10 pm: Dirty Deeds 79
Performing on Saturday:
from 2:15 p.m.: Joker's Kingdom and LOSTBOIII
4 p.m.: Boogie Wonder Starts
6 p.m.: Miljö
7 p.m.: Domstürmer
8 p.m.: Paveier
9 p.m.: Klüngelköpp
10 p.m.: Sir Williams
11:15 p.m.: Music synchronized fireworks
11:35 p.m.: Sir Williams
Âme, Butch, Hidden Empire and La Lena will kick things off on the Rheinevents dance stage at the small meadow. On Saturday Bougenvilla,Tiefblau, Felix Harrer, CARSTN, KxE, Nate and Sadicca will heat up the stage. On Sunday, the "famous classic Tanzberg is back" and will be led by Pappenheimer and Mark Dekoda. They will be supported by NUS, Paul Sauerbruch, Bishalbacht and Xamara.
The Rheinimpuls Festival at the South Bridge features Multi, Lestrange, Majer with the Mudkids, PBSL, Strahlemann and the Rogers on Friday. Bring Your Own Beer, Heldenviertel, Ice Cream at the Alligator Park, Captain Disko, Raum27 and Maria Gigliola & Youkhi will follow on Saturday.
When do the ships sail across the Rhine?
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the ships start out from various areas, passing the Siebengebirge. Around 9:30 p.m., the convoy of ships will gather in the south of Bonn. At 9:40 p.m., the first firework is ignited. Brightly lit, it then continues along the illuminated banks in the direction of Bonn north. At the North Bridge, the boats will change direction and head back up the Rhine to the finish line in front of the Rheinaue in Bonn. If everything goes according to plan, the highlight will be the music-synchronized closing fireworks display at 11:15 pm.
Which operators offer cruises for Rhine in Flames?
As of the beginning of April, 17 ships will join the convoy at the Mehlem ferry, including Bonner Personen Schifffahrten (0228/636363), as well as Personenschifffahrt Pilger-Hoitz (0228/362277) and Kölntourist Personenschiffahrt am Dom GmbH (0221/121600). Other participating shipping companies are listed here: (in English)
Who has to pay the fireworks tax?
The City of Bonn charges the fireworks tax to the shipping companies based on each ticket sold. It amounts to 10.92 euros. Spectators on land do not have to pay the fireworks tax.
Since when has there been Rhine in Flames?
"Rhine in Flames" has a tradition of more than 35 years in Bonn. The festival traditionally takes place on the first weekend in May. It kicks off the open-air event season. The origins date back to the 1930’s. In 1931, the banks of the Rhine between Linz and Bad Godesberg were illuminated by Bengal lights along a length of 26 kilometers of river.
Who organizes Rhine in Flames?
While the "Tourismus & Congress GmbH Region Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahrweiler", T&C for short, organizes the ships, the city is the organizer of the event on land.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)