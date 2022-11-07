Launch on 18 November : What you need to know about the Bonn Christmas Market 2022

View of the Bonn Christmas Market. Foto: Westhoff

Bonn The Christmas Market 2022 in the city centre of Bonn will open its doors on 18 November. It will be running until 23 December. All information at a glance.

The Christmas market in the city centre of Bonn will again start in mid-November, on Friday, 18 November 2022. Until Friday, 23 December, the booths will offer drinks, food and other typical items.

When is the Bonn Christmas Market 2022 open?

According to the City of Bonn, the Christmas Market will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Food and drink stalls are allowed to open until 9.30 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and even until 10.30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The market is open every day, with the only day on which the stands will be closed being on Totensonntag, 20 November.

What is on offer at the Christmas market in Bonn?

The more than 160 stalls are spread throughout the city centre. They are usually located on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz and between the squares in Windeckstraße and Vivatsgasse. Poststraße is also part of the Christmas market event area. A large mobile Christmas tree will be set up at the Beethoven Monument. A novelty this year is the largest transportable multi-storey carousel, which is to be located on Mühlheimer Platz at the Haus der Bildung.

What Covid rules apply at the Christmas Market in Bonn?

Currently, no special Covid rules have been set for the Christmas market in Bonn city centre.