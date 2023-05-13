Questions and answers What you need to know about the Bonn Night Run 2023
Bonn · On Wednesday, June 7, the twelfth Bonn Night Run will take place along the banks of the Rhine and in the Rheinaue. Runners can still register until May 29. Here is all the information at a glance.
The Bonner Nachtlauf ( Bonn Night Run) has become a permanent fixture on Bonn's running calendar. On June 7, 2023, the Bonn Night Run will take place for the twelfth time. It is the second largest running event in Bonn after the Deutsche Post Marathon and is one of the most important events in Bonn. In 2018, there was a record number of participants and course record at the Bonn Night Run. Here, we have compiled everything worth knowing about the running event.
How long is the Bonn Night Run and where is the course?
The Bonn Night Run, measured by the German Athletics Association (DLV), is normally a five-kilometer circuit. Due to construction work, the circuit is only 3.3 kilometers long this year. So this year, instead of two laps, participants will run three laps for a total of just under 10 kilometers. The night run starts and ends at the Rheinaue / Rosengarten leisure park.
How long do I have for the ten kilometers?
The Bonn Night Run can be run as a "Speed Run" or a "Fun Run". Participants have a maximum of one hour for the "Speed Run" and one and a half hours for the "Fun Run". The course record is held by Nikki Johnstone in the men's category, who finished in 31:50 minutes in 2018, and Julia Kümpers in the women's category. She ran the ten kilometers in 2019 in 36:13 minutes.
What time does the Bonn Night Run start?
The "Speed Run" starts with the faster starting field at 7:30 pm. At 9 p.m. the "Fun Run" starts.
Where can I register and what does participation cost?
Online registration for the run is open until May 29 at midnight. A running shirt can be ordered for 19 euros. The participation fee is 20 euros.
Late registrations can be made online from June 30 until July 5 at midnight plus a late registration fee of 5 euros. An in-person late registration is also possible on the day of the run from 6 p.m. and until 15 minutes before the start of the run.
Where do I get my starting documents?
There are three ways to get your starting documents. Either you pick them up on June 3 between 10 am and 6 pm at Laufladen Bonn (Bonngasse 13a, 53111 Bonn), or directly on race day from 5 pm until 15 minutes before the start of each race at the stand in the start-finish area.
Can I win prizes?
In both the "Speed Run" and the "Fun Run", prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. This also applies to the three teams with the most participants.
What about catering?
In the finish area there will be a refreshment stand with water, non-alcoholic beer as well as apples and bananas - while supplies last. On the course, after completing the first lap, there will also be a refreshment option with water from reusable cups.
How do I get to the start and where can I park?
The most comfortable and stress-free way to get there is by public transport. Tram lines 66 and 68 stop at the "Rheinaue" stop, from there the start and finish area can be reached in just a few minutes. Alternatively, participants can take bus lines 610, 611 or 631 to the "Rheinaue Haupteingang" stop.
Those arriving by car can reach the start most quickly from the "Rheinaue" parking lot (Ludwig-Erhard-Allee). A little further away, cars can also use the "Petra-Kelly-Allee" parking lot. From there, the finish area can be reached on foot in about ten minutes.
What else do I need to be aware of?
The organizers point out that baby joggers and dogs are not allowed for safety reasons. Walkers are also not allowed to participate for safety reasons. The organizers also ask participants to refrain from wearing headphones and to wear appropriate running clothes.
Which charity project is supported?
Once again, a charity project will be supported with the funds raised. Two euros per participant go to physical fitness initiatives for children of the Stadtsportbund Bonn and thus directly to Bonn club sports. In 2022, almost 6,300 euros in donations were collected for the "Open Sunday" sports project.
More information about the Bonn Night Run is available here (in German).
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)