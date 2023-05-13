Questions and answers What you need to know about the Bonn Night Run 2023

The Bonner Nachtlauf ( Bonn Night Run) has become a permanent fixture on Bonn's running calendar. On June 7, 2023, the Bonn Night Run will take place for the twelfth time. It is the second largest running event in Bonn after the Deutsche Post Marathon and is one of the most important events in Bonn. In 2018, there was a record number of participants and course record at the Bonn Night Run. Here, we have compiled everything worth knowing about the running event.