Power failure or natural disasters What you really need in an emergency - and what you don't

Info

Refrigerator

The ideal fridge temperature is seven degrees Celsius. In the freezer compartment it is minus 18 degrees Celsius. If it is cold outside, you can also store food on the balcony or terrace.

Fairy lights, Christmas tree lights and other Christmas lights should ideally be LED. They consume up to 90 per cent less electricity: LED lamps convert up to 99 per cent of the energy consumed into light, while incandescent lamps only convert around five per cent into light - the rest is lost as heat. This is clearly noticeable in your electricity bill.

Check

If you want to know how much electricity electronic devices really consume, you can borrow electricity meters from the advice centres of the consumer advice centre.