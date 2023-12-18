Power failure or natural disasters What you really need in an emergency - and what you don't
Düsseldorf · Prolonged power cuts are unlikely in Germany, but there’s no harm in being prepared and stocking up on supplies.
Imagine if it was suddenly real winter. There'd be traffic chaos, houses snowed in and electricity pylons collapsing under the weight of the snow. This scenario was a reality in Münsterland at the end of November 2005. For three days, around 250,000 people had to live without electricity. In the small town of Ochtrup with 19,000 inhabitants, the power was out for six whole days.
While weather like this is very rare in Germany, the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK) says it's a good idea to be ready for emergencies. "The probability of a long-lasting power outage affecting several federal states may be low. However, if it were to happen, the consequences would be tantamount to a national catastrophe," says the office for technology assessment (Büro für Technikfolgen-Abschätzung beim Deutschen Bundestag - TAB). But according to the German government, there has so far never been a nationwide blackout in Germany. The power supply in Germany is considered to be one of the safest in Europe. In 2022, the average interruption to the power supply per consumer in the country as a whole was 12.2 minutes - in North Rhine-Westphalia it was 11.7 minutes.
Worries about a gas shortage are also unjustified at present. To secure sufficient gas supplies for the winter of 2023/24, gas storage facilities had to be at least 75 per cent full by 1 September - a target that was already reached in June, according to the German government.
Short-term power outages cannot be ruled out
But there is always the possibility that snowfall, squalls or other adverse weather events could cause short-term power cuts, and the BBK advises us to be prepared by having a ten-day emergency supply ready. The authority has published a guide for emergency supplies listing how much a household with two people needs. In addition to 3.5 kilograms of flour, cereals, bread, potatoes, pasta and rice, we should also have a supply of dried fruit and vegetables, preferably stored in jars or tins. The recommended amount is four kilograms of vegetables and pulses and 2.5 kilograms of fruit and nuts.
In addition, two persons should keep about 20 litres of drinking water in stock. The BBK calculates 1.5 litres of water per person per day for drinking and an additional half a litre per person per day for cooking.
We should also stock up on fresh food, the guide tells us. As this can only be stored for a limited period, the recommended amount is about 2.6 kilograms of milk and dairy products and 1.5 kilograms of fish, meat and eggs or whole egg powder. In addition, each person is free to store whatever else is important to them or is required for a particular diet. On its website, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has a calculator that you can use to work out in detail how much you need for any number of days and people.
In addition to drinks and food, the BBK also recommends other items you should have at hand. These include medication, disinfectant, a first aid kit, hygiene items such as toothpaste, soap and toilet paper, candles, a lighter, a torch, a camping cooker, a fire extinguisher, batteries, charged power banks and a radio - preferably battery-operated.
The BBK also provides a checklist for keeping our important documents safe. They should be organised, and the most important ones stored in a folder that is ready to hand. We are also advised to have some cash at home, as ATMs also stop working during power cuts.
Heating facilities and woollen blankets
Especially in winter, heating devices and woollen blankets are among the things you should have at home. If you have a fireplace or wood-burner, you should make sure you store enough coal, briquettes or firewood. In the event of a breakdown in the heating system, the BBK also advises staying in one room only if possible and keeping doors closed. However, you should ventilate the room regularly. If you want to cook during a power cut, you can use a camping cooker. A barbecue is also suitable. However, the BBK points out that barbecues cannot be used indoors as there is a risk of suffocation.
The NRW consumer advice centre believes that an emergency power generator is not advisable: "The purchase costs are disproportionate for less than eleven minutes of power outages per year," say the consumer advocates. They also advise against hoarding. Drinking water is also not needed in huge quantities. "Drinking water is safe even during power cuts thanks to the pump pressure," writes the consumer advice centre on its website.
(Original text: Elena Eggert / Translation: Jean Lennox)