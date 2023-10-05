Fast Internet in Bonn What you should know about the fibre optic expansion
Duisdorf · The expansion of the new internet lines is also in full swing in Bonn - and raises many questions. Above all, door-to-door visits and dubious offers are contributing to uncertainty. Here's what you should know about fibre optic expansion.
Recently, NetCologne employees have been going door to door in Duisdorf to advertise fibre optic connections. The offer of a two-year contract in combination with a free connection caused uncertainty in parts of the neighbourhood, as was shown in discussions in the Facebook group "Bonn-Duisdorf", among others. The GA spoke to various providers at the start of construction in the Hardtberg district. Here's what you need to know about fibre-optic expansion in Bonn:
In which districts is construction taking place?
NetCologne and Westconnect are cooperating to provide a total of around 25,000 households in eight districts of Bonn with superfast internet. Citizens and businesses in Lessenich, Duisdorf-Nord, Tannenbusch, Dransdorf, Endenich-Nord, Auerberg, Buschdorf and Graurheindorf can switch to fibre optics. After Nordstadt, Telekom is now building in Beuel and Plittersdorf, after which the expansion will start in Mehlem.
When will the network go into operation?
According to Westconnect and NetCologne, the individual sections of the network will be successively put into operation. The first customers should be able to surf with the new fibre optic network in the course of the coming year. Construction work in Tannenbusch, Dransdorf and Endenich-Nord will start in the first half of 2024. In Auerberg, Buschdorf and Graurheindorf, construction will probably not start until the end of 2024, according to the two companies.
Do people have to pay anything for the connection?
Tenants, homeowners and businesses located in the expansion area can apply to NetCologne for a new fibre-optic connection. Those who want to use the new fast line and sign a 24-month product contract in good time do not have to pay anything for the connection. NetCologne estimates the value of the connection at around 1,600 euros.
What do tenants and flat owners have to consider?
Tenants who are interested in a fibre-optic connection should contact the owner or the property management as the decision-maker, advise consumer protectionists. Condominium owners who want fibre optics even have a right to a decision on the connection by the condominium owners' association. The others may not refuse their consent, because the Condominium Act privileges the connection to a "telecommunications network with very high capacity".
How fast is fibre-optic internet?
Tariffs with speeds between 25 megabits per second (MBit/s) and 1000 MBit/s are currently offered throughout Germany. The latter corresponds to 1 gigabit per second (GBit/s). Westconnect and NetCologne describe the fibre-optic connections to the home planned in the expansion area as particularly powerful and reliable. For example, video conferencing, streaming and online gaming are possible at the same time and with surfing speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s.
What fibre-optic speed do I need?
According to consumer protection experts, this depends strongly on personal usage behaviour. Single or couple households that mainly surf the internet and perhaps stream a film or series in the evening would be fine with download bandwidths of less than 100 Mbit/s, even for the home office. On the other hand, families with parents in the home office and children who spend a lot of time online tend to need bandwidths of between 100 and 400 Mbit/s, the consumer advice centre calculates. 500 Mbit/s to 1 GBit/s, on the other hand, are currently only interesting for companies.
And what does a fibre-optic tariff cost per month?
Tariffs with 1000 Mbit/s (1 Gbit/s) bandwidth often cost 80 to 100 euros per month, the consumer portal Finanztip has found. Tariffs with less bandwidth can be had for about half that.
Do I need fibre optics at all?
Consumer advocates advise homeowners who are unsure to consider a fibre-optic connection as an investment in the future that takes into account the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth. Moreover, such a connection enhances the value of the property. And if you add up the monthly costs for two years for a combined contract, you are usually still below the costs for a pure connection contract without any use.
Am I then tied to a company with my connection?
It is best to ask whether the expansion is open to providers (open access). Then different companies can offer their services via the network right from the start. Like Deutsche Telekom, NetCologne is also building its network in Bonn according to the open access principle, so that it is also open to other competitors for joint use.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)