Fast Internet in Bonn What you should know about the fibre optic expansion

Technical terms

When looking at offers, you should always find out exactly whether it is a "real" fibre optic connection, where the fibre optic cables are laid to a connection socket (GF-TA) in the flat or living space. Fibre to the Home (FTTH) is the key technical term here.

Sales representatives, sometimes also pushers, often try to sell something else at the door, sometimes by unfair means, warn the consumer centres. They often falsely claim that fibre optics are already in the house, sometimes they misleadingly talk about "cable fibre optics", "coax fibre optic technology" or even "gigabit connection". Then caution is advised. NetCologne's managing director Timo von Lepel assures that NetCologne's field staff are all employed by the Cologne-based company and do not work on commission. Westconnect boss Robin Weiand adds that the fibre optic lines are installed using FTTH technology.

The consumer advice centre generally advises residents not to sign contracts hastily and not to blindly trust the statements of door-to-door representatives: "Check whether the provider is actually expanding at your location, whether you really need the bandwidth of the offer and whether a cheaper tariff is not sufficient for you." The user should also be free to choose the router with integrated fibre optic modem (ONT) for the fibre optic connection.