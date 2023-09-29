Fall vacation period in NRW What you should know before flying from Cologne/Bonn Airport

Last year, there were long waits at security checkpoints in the summer and fall, with some passengers even missing their flights and numerous flights canceled at short notice. So far this year, such scenes have not been repeated. The airport attributes this to improvements in processing passengers, for which they have invested around ten million euros. In March, a new control center was opened for the departments that keep daily operations running. Employees from the traffic control center, baggage service, Securitas security service and the federal police are situated together there. Certain jobs are filled on a seasonal basis; in winter, for example, there is a person responsible for de-icing. So internal and external employees are based in the same space, around the clock, seven days a week.