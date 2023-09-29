Fall vacation period in NRW What you should know before flying from Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · It was just a year ago when Cologne/Bonn Airport made negative headlines because of chaos at the security checkpoints. Now, passenger numbers are clearly on the rise again. This is how travelers can ensure a stress-free flight.
Cologne/Bonn Airport is expecting around 635,000 passengers in the next two weeks, when schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are on their fall vacation. That is seven percent more than last year. The airport says that the most popular destinations are Turkey, Spain and Italy. Most travelers fly to Antalya or Palma, according to the report. Other frequently chosen destinations are Istanbul and London, it said.
Airport CEO Thilo Schmid said, "We are pleased that the upward trend in summer vacations continues for the fall vacations and that the desire to travel is undiminished." He said that since July, more than one million passengers have been registered each month. "We will hit this level again in October," the CEO added. The number of passengers does not yet reach the levels from 2019. For the fall vacations, however, Schmid expects 87 percent of the pre-Covid level.
Cologne/Bonn Airport: Ten million euros invested
Last year, there were long waits at security checkpoints in the summer and fall, with some passengers even missing their flights and numerous flights canceled at short notice. So far this year, such scenes have not been repeated. The airport attributes this to improvements in processing passengers, for which they have invested around ten million euros. In March, a new control center was opened for the departments that keep daily operations running. Employees from the traffic control center, baggage service, Securitas security service and the federal police are situated together there. Certain jobs are filled on a seasonal basis; in winter, for example, there is a person responsible for de-icing. So internal and external employees are based in the same space, around the clock, seven days a week.
There are now four electronic gates for boarding pass checks instead of two, as well as two dedicated access points for users of the "CGN Gateway" service. Starting 72 hours before departure, passengers can book a specific time slot for security checks in advance. The service is free of charge.
For a stress-free start to your trip, the airport recommends that travelers check with their airline about the opening hours of the check-in counters if they do not check in online. It also advises using the stations for automatic baggage check-in. Those traveling on Eurowings can complete their check-in the night before they fly.
To speed up security checks, travelers should take only one piece of hand luggage if possible. And there is a reminder that liquids and creams may only be taken into the aircraft cabin if they are 100 milliliters or less per item, and they have to be in a one-liter plastic bag with a zipper. Technical devices should not be stowed at the bottom of carry-on luggage, as they must be presented at the checkpoint. One should also check that identity cards and passports are still valid. Travelers arriving in their own cars should book a parking space online beforehand.
(Orig. text: Ulla Thiede; Translation: ck)