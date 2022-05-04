Police receive numerous scam reports : Whatsapp scam in Bonn successful in every second case

The police again warns of a Whatsapp scam. Foto: dpa/Ritchie B. Tongo

Bonn Over 100 cases of a new Whatsapp scam have been reported in Bonn in recent weeks. The frightening thing is how successful the perpetrators are. The police again warn about the scam and give tips on how we can protect ourselves.

"Hi Mum, my mobile phone broke down and I have a new number" - this is how fraudsters begin the messages with which they have got numerous people in Bonn and the region of to part with their money. The Bonn police are issuing a new warning about the scam, in which the perpetrators use WhatsApp messages to get their hands on their victims’ money. More than 100 cases have been reported in the jurisdiction of the Bonn police during the past few weeks, the officers announced on Tuesday. And the perpetrators are frighteningly often successful: "In about 50 percent of the cases, victims have actually transferred money," the police explain.

The messages sent via the messenger service start with sentences like: "Hi mum, it's me. I have a new number because my mobile phone broke. Please save the number". In the next step, the perpetrators ask their victims to transfer money to a foreign account since their online banking is not working yet because of the new mobile phone. There follows the promise to quickly pay back the loan.

Perpetrators are frighteningly often successful with Whatsapp scams

The perpetrators are often successful, "Since this appears to be a relatively understandable situation, the relatives contacted want to help quickly, and this means losses can easily be incurred," the police said.

The police say the number of cases has risen in recent weeks. In one case, a 78-year-old woman was contacted via WhatsApp by someone she thought was her daughter claiming that she urgently needed to pay two bills. The senior citizen transferred about 4500 euros to the account number given.

Police give tips on how to protect oneself against Whatsapp scams

The police advise caution and appeal to parents, grandparents, friends and acquaintances to be wary of this scam. The officers also give some tips on how people can protect themselves from WhatsApp scams:

If you are contacted by someone you know on an unknown number, do not automatically save the number.

Call the person you know at the old number and check that they really have a new number and find out if the demand for money is from them.

In general, be suspicious of demands for money - whether by post, by e-mail, on the phone or via messenger services such as WhatsApp.

Be aware of the security settings of the messaging service you use.