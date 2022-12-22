30 rescue staff called out : Wheelchair user saved from the Rhine near Beethovenhalle

The man rolled into the Rhine at Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn A wheelchair user drove into the Rhine at Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer near the Beethovenhalle in Bonn. Passers-by observed the man and intervened immediately. The fire brigade also came to the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, a wheelchair user drove over the ramp at Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer below the Beethovenhalle into the Rhine. Passers-by who had observed the man in action at around 3 pm rescued him from the water. They also called the fire brigade.

Florian Mutz reported from the Bonn fire brigade control centre that the wheelchair user had gone into the Rhine for unknown reasons. The fire brigade handed over the drenched man to the rescue service. According to information, a total of 30 emergency personnel were on the scene.

Original text: GA