How to keep your bike secure When an e-bike is stolen from the basement
Bonn · Thieves stole an e-bike worth 3,000 euros from an apartment building in Bonn's Old Town. Although bicycle thefts have decreased somewhat in the city, it is still a major nuisance for those who fall victim. Here’s how you can make it difficult for thieves.
For the first time in four years, Kristian Wiegand was not careful enough. On one night, the 46-year-old locked up his e-bike in the basement of a triplex apartment building in Bonn's Old Town, but he did not lock it to a fixed object. It was exactly on this night that the perpetrators struck. Only his daughter's bike was secured to a specially constructed fixture on the cellar wall, where the e-bike is usually kept. "I thought to myself that I would need it the next morning anyway, so for the first time since I've had the bike, I only locked my daughter's," reports Wiegand.
When the 46-year-old went to get the bike out of the basement the next morning to ride to his workplace in the federal district, he was dumbfounded. "This can't be true," Wiegand thought to himself before searching the entire cellar for the 3,000 euro bike. "I even looked in corners where it technically couldn't even be there." At least Wiegand had taken the battery into his apartment to charge it.
In Bonn, he is often faster by bike than by car
Although he opted for a fairly affordable model when buying the motorized two-wheeler - "a Skoda among e-bikes", as he says - he upgraded it for a few hundred euros. He didn’t skimp on the lock either, which cost around 100 euros. The 46-year-old loves getting on his bike. He often gets to his destination in the city faster than he would by car. “I'm able to motivate myself so that I can get on my bike even in wind and bad weather," he explains with pride.
After Wiegand informed the police about the incident, he uploaded a photo of his bike to a large Bonn group on Facebook. "I'm hoping that someone will get in touch. Even if it is the thief, I wouldn't care right now. The main thing is that the bike is back," he says. He also offered a finder's reward of 200 euros. The prize is well worth it to him, because now begins the huge hassle.
Dealing with bureaucracy, talking to the insurance company, looking for proof of purchase - things that cost time and nerves and that the 46-year-old has already had to go through twice. The first time was when a bike was stolen from him at Bonn Central Station in the early 2000’s. The second time it was two bikes that were stolen. Also from the cellar of the apartment building.
Thefts occur mainly in public spaces
"The majority of thefts occur in public spaces, where many bikes are parked," explains Bonn police spokesman Simon Rott. "However, in the past we have also seen an increase in basement break-ins, where many people also park their expensive e-bikes," Rott continues. But this trend has lost steam.
According to an initial assessment, it can be said that there were probably fewer bicycle thefts last year than in 2022, reports the spokesman. 2,918 offenses were reported in 2022. On a ten-year average, there was also no noticeable increase in the number of stolen bikes. In the last ten years, the most bikes were stolen in 2016 (3,444).
“This means it is important to not secure parked bikes in a substandard way," says Rott. As a rule of thumb, you should invest around ten percent of the purchase price in a bicycle lock. "Because the longer you can keep someone from picking the lock, the less interesting the bike ultimately becomes. Still, there is no such thing as one hundred percent protection," says Rott.
How to make theft less attractive
Other tips include locking the bike to a fixed object and attaching the lock as high up on the bike as possible. This prevents crooks from lowering the arm of the bolt cutter to the ground and exerting less force. Dark corners and less frequented streets should also be avoided when parking a bike. It is advisable to take high-quality accessories or e-bike batteries with you or secure them separately. Individual coding makes the bike even less attractive to thieves. The weatherproof engraving makes it almost impossible for thieves to resell stolen bikes and helps the police to assign stolen bikes to their rightful owners.
"I think I've learned my lesson now," says the 46-year-old in retrospect, annoyed that he didn’t lock his bike well enough. He does not expect to get his bike back and police statistics support this expectation. The rate for solving bicycle theft crimes in Bonn is around five percent. Wiegand says that he doesn't want to look for a new bike until spring. Perhaps in neon pink to scare off potential thieves, he jokes. But he still wants to wait a little. "Bonn is a big village, one can’t give up hope," he says.
(Orig. text: Viktor Müller / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)