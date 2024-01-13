How to keep your bike secure When an e-bike is stolen from the basement

For the first time in four years, Kristian Wiegand was not careful enough. On one night, the 46-year-old locked up his e-bike in the basement of a triplex apartment building in Bonn's Old Town, but he did not lock it to a fixed object. It was exactly on this night that the perpetrators struck. Only his daughter's bike was secured to a specially constructed fixture on the cellar wall, where the e-bike is usually kept. "I thought to myself that I would need it the next morning anyway, so for the first time since I've had the bike, I only locked my daughter's," reports Wiegand.