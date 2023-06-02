Lineup of music acts When each band will be on stage at Rock am Ring
Nürburgring · The Foo Fighters, the Kings of Leon and the Toten Hosen are the headliners at Rock am Ring 2023. Which other bands will be there? And which time is each of the bands performing? We give an overview.
Tens of thousands of visitors, three stages and more than 70 bands: The coming weekend at Nürburgring will be all about Rock am Ring. One of the highlights: The Foo Fighters will perform on Friday evening, it will be the band's first appearance in Germany since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022. The rock band will also be on stage at Rock im Park, it will be the only two European headline shows for them this year.
Besides the Foo Fighters, other acts on the Utopia Stage on Friday include Rise Against and Limp Bizkit. The acts on the first day of the festival also include Juju, Yungblud, the Giant Rooks and Apache 207. Flogging Molly will kick off the festival weekend on Friday at noon. Here is an overview of the schedule:
The main stage headliner on Saturday is Kings of Leon. But before the American rock band takes the stage, K.I.Z., Tenacious D, Incubus, Province, Nothing but Thieves and Blond will be on the Utopia Stage. On the other two stages, the Mandora Stage and the Orbit Stage, fans can cheer for Evanescence, Kontra K, Papa Roach and Mantar, among others.
The headliner on the third and last day of the festival is the German band Die Toten Hosen. Add to that, Machine Gun Kelly, Bullet for my Valentine, Bring me the Horizon, Thees Uhlmann and Sum 41, who announced their separation after 27 years. The bands will perform on the three stages on Sunday.
