Lineup of music acts: When each band will be on stage at Rock am Ring

Tens of thousands of visitors, three stages and more than 70 bands: The coming weekend at Nürburgring will be all about Rock am Ring. One of the highlights: The Foo Fighters will perform on Friday evening, it will be the band's first appearance in Germany since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022. The rock band will also be on stage at Rock im Park, it will be the only two European headline shows for them this year.