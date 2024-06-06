Parking ticket trouble on Hermannstraße When parking is suddenly no longer permitted
Beuel · The city's public order service handed out parking tickets to drivers in Hermannstraße in Beuel who had apparently become parking offenders from one day to the next. The reason for this puzzles residents and business people.
It sounded like a bad joke, but at first it probably wasn't: the first parking spaces on Hermannstraße opposite the Beueler Heimatmuseum were apparently no longer to be used by cars because the paving was different to that a few meters further south. Employees of the city's public order service had handed out parking tickets to the unexpected parking offenders on the corner of Steinerstraße.
“Hair-raising”, one resident called this approach. “I've lived here for over 20 years and have always parked here - without comparing the floor plates.” As the GA discovered during a site inspection, the only difference between two parking spaces next to each other is that one is made of small stones and the other of large ones. What had previously not bothered an inspector was now a parking violation on the large slabs and cost a whopping 55 euros.
Hairdresser observed the procedure
Master hairdresser Nadine Ehlers had observed the employees of the public order office issuing warnings to the cars on Hermannstraße from her salon and asked them why they were suddenly handing out parking tickets there. The municipal employee replied that the cars were parked on normal sidewalk cobblestones and not on the areas marked for parking with the smaller stones.
However, at least as far as the two parking areas with the smaller stones are concerned, the city press office was able to give the all-clear when asked by the GA, because there were in fact no major differences between the parking areas. “Therefore, the city will not pursue the parking tickets for the cars parked there.”
However, as the press office went on to say on request, parking is no longer permitted in the first parking area on the corner of Hermannstraße and Steinerstraße - not even temporarily. “Vehicles parked there obstruct access to the daycare center's private parking spaces, are very close to the bends and junctions and thus restrict the clear lines of sight necessary for road safety.”
The parents of the Rot(h)käppchen daycare center regularly stop or park in the area in front of it when they drop off and pick up children or come to a parent-teacher conference. “If parking is to be re-regulated, this should be made clear in advance with appropriate signage and not just hand out parking tickets,” criticized Alexandra Roth, Managing Director of the Roth Eye Clinic, which runs the daycare centre on Hermannstrasse. She points out that the overall parking situation in Beuel has recently deteriorated significantly, partly due to the fiber optic expansion in side streets such as Steinerstraße.
The controls and the parking space concept
According to the press office, the most recent checks were purely routine checks and not preparatory measures as part of the planned parking space concept for Beuel. “The marking and signage plans for the Beuel parking concept are currently being drawn up and will be presented to politicians for a decision this year,” the city spokesperson added.
Hairdresser Ehlers has also already collected a 55-euro parking ticket, albeit for a parking offense in Steinerstraße. There, she parked partially on the right-hand kerb, which is against the rules. However, this is not actually permitted. Tilted parking is only permitted on the left-hand side, on the right-hand side only on the edge of the road. But if there are cars parked on both sides, Nadine Ehlers' experience is that the bin lorry can no longer get through. Exterior mirrors have also been driven off. “The road is simply too narrow and the cars are getting bigger and bigger,” she says. In her opinion, it would therefore make sense for the city to allow tipper parking on the right-hand sidewalk, which would be beneficial for everyone involved - especially for the refuse collection service.
When asked whether parking could be re-regulated there, the press office replied: “The Hermannstraße/Steinerstraße area is in the study area of the Beuel-Zentrum parking space concept, which is currently being planned.” Accordingly, the current parking supply is also being examined and, if necessary, replanned. “No concrete statement can be made about the type and scope of any necessary adjustments due to the fact that the planning has not yet been completed.”
Daycare center employee Sandra Ziobek not only works at Rot(h)käppchen, but also lives in the immediate vicinity on Hermannstraße. She finds it regrettable that fewer and fewer parking spaces can be used, and unjustified parking tickets even more so in view of the parking pressure. “Where else can you park?” she asks.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Mareike Graepel)