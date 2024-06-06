Parking ticket trouble on Hermannstraße When parking is suddenly no longer permitted

Citizen information

Some residents of Hermannstraße asked when the city would inform them in advance of changes to the parking regulations without actually handing out parking tickets. The press office has this to say: “A so-called zero-euro ticket can be used when regulations change, for example in the case of major planning.”

Experience has shown that it takes some time for a newly established cycle lane or a removed sign for permitted sidewalk parking to be noticed by the majority. “That's why there is extensive public information and press work in advance to point out what will change and why.”

“Zero-euro parking tickets” could be distributed for a few days at the locations in question to draw additional attention to the changed rules for parking in a street. “Formally, this is a warning without a fine, which exists under the law on administrative offenses.”