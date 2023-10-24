Postbank housing atlas When the commute from Bonn to Cologne is worthwhile

For commuters from Troisdorf, however, buying a property is worthwhile if they spend three days at home and two days at work using public transport. For them, the cost advantage is not exhausted until after more than 34 years, so for most of them this would be for their entire working life. Troisdorf residents with a large flat of 120 square metres benefit even more: with two days working remotely, the cheaper flat compensates for the higher commuting costs for almost 60 years. It even pays off for motorists: for them, the cost advantage is only used up after a good 26 years. Troisdorf is much better connected to Cologne than Wachtberg, both by car and by train, and the journey time is around 20 minutes in each case.