Postbank housing atlas When the commute from Bonn to Cologne is worthwhile
Bonn · If you live in Bonn or the Rhein-Sieg district but work in Cologne, you usually benefit from cheaper rent. However, commuters have to plan for additional time and costs for their journey to work. The Postbank Housing Atlas shows which municipalities really make it worthwhile to take the longer commute to Cologne.
There are many people in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district who do not work in their hometown, but travel to Cologne for work. Some may even have deliberately chosen to live on the outskirts because buying or renting a house or flat in Cologne is too expensive. But if you buy a flat, does it really pay off financially to live in the outskirts of Cologne in the long run? This question was investigated by the authors of this year's Postbank Housing Atlas. They calculated how many years it takes before buying a property in Bonn, Troisdorf, Siegburg and the like pays off - and when it doesn't make sense.
If you're only interested in the mere purchase price, the matter seems clear: In Cologne, a 70-square-metre condo cost an average of 388,783 euros last year, including land transfer tax and notary fees. In Bonn, buyers paid 306,262 euros, in the Rhein-Sieg district 249,816 euros. The prices are based on data from the Berlin research institute Empirica. But if you commute, you lose time and money. Because you have to pay for a train ticket or the fuel for your car. Taking these costs into account, the cheaper flat in the surrounding area of Cologne might only be worthwhile for a few years. But in some municipalities, commuters can save thousands of euros for decades.
Living in Bonn: interesting for public transport commuters
For their study, the authors compared the purchase prices for a 70-square-metre and a 120-square-metre flat in a total of 47 towns in the hinterland with a flat of the same size in Cologne. They also differentiated according to whether someone travels to Cologne by public transport or by car, and whether they work from home two days a week or not. In principle, the authors of the study rate the purchase of a flat in the Cologne area as worthwhile if the cost of commuting is covered for at least 25 years by the cost savings resulting from the lower purchase price. This is because 25 years roughly corresponds to the remaining working life of a property buyer, who in Germany is on average 40 years old.
Consequently, buying a 70-square-metre flat in Bonn only pays off if commuters can use public transport to get to Cologne and work from home two days a week. The purchase price advantage of a flat in Bonn is exhausted for these commuters after a total of 29 years. If they have to work in the office all week and make the 20-minute drive, the commuting costs will have eaten up the lower purchase price after just over 18 years. This means that Bonn is still one of the municipalities that are most worthwhile for public transport commuters: The city ranks eleventh out of 47.
Car drivers quickly lose their price advantage
For motorists, however, cheaper housing barely makes up for the commuting costs: their purchase price advantage melts away after a good seven years with a five-day week in Cologne, and it takes eleven years with two days working from home. According to the Housing Atlas, car drivers also need longer to get to Cologne than rail travellers: on average, it takes them half an hour to get there.
Even with a 120 square metre flat, only commuters who use public transport benefit in the long run. If they can work from home for two days, their purchase price advantage is only used up after almost 50 years. So even property buyers who commute from Bonn to Cologne for longer than 25 years benefit from their cheaper place of residence.
Rhein-Sieg district: poor connections eat up the cost savings
In the Rhein-Sieg district, many municipalities are not as well connected to Cologne as Bonn. Therefore, the price advantage for public transport commuters is often not as great as in the federal city. Six towns are only slightly worthwhile when it comes to saving money on housing: In Wachtberg, Rheinbach, Meckenheim, Bad Honnef, Niederkassel and Alfter, commuters have already used up their purchase price advantage over Cologne after less than ten years - regardless of whether they travel by bus and train or by car.
In Wachtberg, for example, commuters need an average of 70 minutes to get to Cologne by train, and 40 minutes by car. Although a 70-square-metre flat here costs just under 140,000 euros less than in Cologne, commuting costs by bus and train are so high here that the savings are eaten up after only six years. If a commuter can stay at home for two days, it takes ten years - but even that is no reason to move to Wachtberg for cost reasons alone, according to the study authors. For car drivers, the savings are used up even faster.
Larger flats are more worthwhile
For commuters from Troisdorf, however, buying a property is worthwhile if they spend three days at home and two days at work using public transport. For them, the cost advantage is not exhausted until after more than 34 years, so for most of them this would be for their entire working life. Troisdorf residents with a large flat of 120 square metres benefit even more: with two days working remotely, the cheaper flat compensates for the higher commuting costs for almost 60 years. It even pays off for motorists: for them, the cost advantage is only used up after a good 26 years. Troisdorf is much better connected to Cologne than Wachtberg, both by car and by train, and the journey time is around 20 minutes in each case.
Meanwhile, the best conditions are not to be found in the Bonn area: In Leverkusen and Hürth, commuters benefit the longest from buying an affordable flat. Their purchase price advantage is only used up after just under 39 and 35 years, respectively, if they travel by public transport and live on 70 square metres.
(Original text: Nina Bärschneider / Translation: Jean Lennox)