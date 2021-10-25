50 years ago : When the Dutch Queen visited Bonn

Queen Juliana only has eyes for the Old Town Hall, not for Mayor Michael Hiltz's chain of office. Foto: Repro GA

Bonn 50 years ago, the Dutch royal couple visited the Federal Republic for the first time. The couple brought a special gift with them on their visit to Bonn.

For 23 years, Queen Juliana Louise Emma Maria Wilhelmina and Prince Bernhard Leopold Frederik Everhard Julius Coert Karel Godfried Pieter have been the supreme representatives of the Netherlands. On October 26, 1971 they make their first state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. At Cologne/Bonn airport they are welcomed by Federal President Gustav Heinemann with a bouquet of tea roses and 21 gun salutes.

The ladies of Bonn are immediately delighted by the visit. They take note of Juliana's brown and white patterned dress by fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, complemented by a fashionable fur hat. Next to her is the prince in the blue and grey uniform of an air force general - not bad either. The visit is extremely relaxed, which may also be due to the mocha service for 24 people that Heinemann presents to Juliana, in "Queen of Holland" décor, of course.

The royal couple stay in the Chancellor's bungalow and in the evening enjoy pike dumplings in lobster cream, lamb chop and savarin cake drenched in kirsch for dessert with the Heinemanns in the Villa Hammerschmidt next door. But the welcome from the locals is also extremely warm. Instead of shooing away tailgaters, four traffic wardens on the market square put Dutch flags into people's hands. On arrival, however, the Queen initially has no eyes for Mayor Michael Hiltz with his golden chain of office.

"Oh, that's beautiful," the monarch exclaims as she looks at the magnificent Old Town Hall. The reception inside is humorous. Hiltz has a music cassette with works by Ludwig van Beethoven ready for the Queen. She returned the favour with a silver tulip. After all, she had heard that there was a "tulip field" in the government district. However, surprisingly few tulips grow there.