Tele doc system planned for Bonn and region When the emergency doctor helps from afar
Bonn · Emergency doctors in Bonn and Rhein-Sieg will soon no longer have to be on site for every rescue mission, but will be connected to the ambulance from the telenotary doctor centre.
During emergency operations in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the emergency doctor will soon no longer have to be on site in every case, but will make decisions via voice and video transmission. This introduction of the telenotary system has been worked out by the city of Bonn in cooperation with the Rhein-Sieg district. A draft resolution is currently going through the council committees.
Telenotary doctors are experienced physicians who are located in the telenotary centre and care for patients in the ambulance with the help of voice transmission and in some cases also with visual contact, according to the resolution. For this purpose, telenotary doctors also receive vital data of the patients, which are transmitted in real time from the ambulance. This allows them to get a picture of the patient's ailments and instruct the rescue team acting on the scene.
What can an emergency doctor do remotely?
"The telenotary doctor is not intended to replace the existing and established emergency doctor service, but to complement it in a meaningful way," explains Isabel Klotz from the press office of the city of Bonn. Thus, the telenotary doctor could relieve the travelling emergency doctor and, in suitable cases, take over and accompany patient care from the Ferna. "Particularly in cases where initially no emergency doctor involvement was planned at all or perhaps this is not absolutely necessary," the rescue team can thus fall back on medical advice and support at the scene of the emergency.
"If it turns out that, contrary to the initial assessment, an emergency doctor is needed after all, or if the patient's condition deteriorates during the ongoing operation, the emergency doctor service is immediately alerted," says Klotz. But even in these cases, the emergency doctor can be called in until the emergency vehicle arrives and give initial medical therapy instructions to tide the patient over.
Establishment of the Telenotarztzentrale in Bonn Nordstadt
For this purpose, a telenot doctor centre is to be set up in the control centre for the fire brigade and rescue service in fire station 1, Lievelingsweg 112, in Bonn's Nordstadt district, from where the medics are to cover missions in the entire city area and Rhein-Sieg district.
"The goal is to start the telenotary service in the course of 2025 with up to eight ambulances in Bonn and seven vehicles in the Rhein-Sieg district," says Klotz. By 2028, the system should be available in 60 ambulances, which Bettina Heinrichs-Müller, spokesperson for the Rhein-Sieg district, also confirms. In addition, the telenotary doctor will also be available to advise ambulances and emergency doctors on more specialised questions.
The city of Bonn wants to recruit the telenotary doctors from the existing pool of anaesthesia specialists, from which about 20 doctors are to be specially further qualified for this task. In addition to their shifts in the Telenotarztzentrale, all future Telenotärzte are to continue to work as emergency doctors in emergency vehicles in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district.
Saving resources and advising emergency paramedics
The advantage of a telenotary system compared to emergency doctors at the scene of an emergency is above all the conservation of resources. In contrast to the on-site emergency doctor, the telenotary doctor can handle several cases at the same time, says Klotz. In addition, the telenotary doctor is not tied up in a specific mission for as long as an emergency ambulance. Moreover, the telenotary doctor could take over simple missions, so that enough colleagues are available for more serious cases.
"In principle, on-site emergency medical care is superior to tele-emergency medical care in individual cases, as long as the emergency doctor can also be on site promptly," says the press spokesperson of the North Rhine Medical Association, Sabine Schindler-Marlow. However, a tele-emergency doctor system expands the rescue service provision and the scope of action of the emergency paramedics if the available emergency doctors are already deployed in other operations. "For example, the emergency paramedic can administer medicines under delegation of the tele-emergency doctor, which he would otherwise not be allowed to administer due to his qualification," explains Schindler-Marlow. In order to train emergency physicians to act as telenotherapists, the medical associations of North Rhine and Westphalia-Lippe have developed a corresponding advanced training course.
(Original text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Mareike Graepel)