Tele doc system planned for Bonn and region When the emergency doctor helps from afar

"In principle, on-site emergency medical care is superior to tele-emergency medical care in individual cases, as long as the emergency doctor can also be on site promptly," says the press spokesperson of the North Rhine Medical Association, Sabine Schindler-Marlow. However, a tele-emergency doctor system expands the rescue service provision and the scope of action of the emergency paramedics if the available emergency doctors are already deployed in other operations. "For example, the emergency paramedic can administer medicines under delegation of the tele-emergency doctor, which he would otherwise not be allowed to administer due to his qualification," explains Schindler-Marlow. In order to train emergency physicians to act as telenotherapists, the medical associations of North Rhine and Westphalia-Lippe have developed a corresponding advanced training course.