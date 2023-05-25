City administration conducts survey Where Bonners do not feel safe even during the day

"As a woman, I feel very unsafe and often threatened even in broad daylight in the city center, especially in the Kreuzkirche/Kaiserplatz area and at the pedestrian underpass to Poppelsdorfer Allee," comments one person. Numerous residents complain that the underpass is now characterized by littering, public drug use and homelessness and they cannot understand why the city administration does not intervene and provide for a better environment: "Is it clear to the city leadership that this dreadful narrow underpass should actually be a nice entryway for international visitors going in the direction of Poppelsdorf campus, the Botanical Gardens, etc.?" asks one participant in the online survey.