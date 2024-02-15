Working in Germany Where jobseekers can learn the language
Nuremberg · Many jobs in Germany require a certain level of German proficiency. If you come from abroad and are looking for a job, you may have to take a language class. There are also specialized courses for some professions. What courses are available?
Many people come to Germany from abroad to work here. This often requires certain language skills. Those who want to learn German or improve their language skills after arriving have several options.
The "Make-it-in-Germany" platform, for example, lists German courses offered by adult education centers, the Carl Duisberg Centers and the Goethe-Institut - either online or at one of its locations in Germany.
For refugees, people with work permits and EU citizens, there is also the federal government's "Overall Language Program". According to Guadalupe Sanchez from the Federal Employment Agency's head office in Nuremberg, the program includes integration and vocational language courses. The program is implemented by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).
How the course selection works
As a general rule, anyone with German language skills below level B1 CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) on arrival must first take part in an integration course run by the BAMF. Those who run the program determine the appropriate course for each individual on the basis of a placement test provided by the BAMF.
In a second step, it is possible to take part in BAMF vocational language courses. Anyone who can demonstrate German language skills at level B1 CEFR upon entry, for example in a recognition procedure for academic medical professions and healthcare professions, can also take part in a professional language course directly.
What are integration courses?
The aim of an integration course is to teach general German language skills at level B1 CEFR, says Guadalupe Sanchez. At the same time, such a course serves to provide orientation: participants are taught about the legal system, culture and history of Germany. An integration course comprises 700 lessons of 45 minutes each and lasts around six to eight months.
Information on the courses can be found on the BAMF website. If you have general questions about the integration courses, you can contact the BAMF Citizens' Service on +49 911 9430. If you are interested in taking part, you can also contact the relevant job center or employment agency.
Applications for integration courses are available from the BAMF, the nearest job center or employment agency.
Costs: Those who receive social benefits, unemployment benefits or welfare do not have to pay anything. Employees can be exempted from the course fee if their gross monthly salary does not exceed a certain amount. The amounts are currently 2,409 euros without a child, 3,139 euros with one child and 3,869 euros with two or more children.
Other participants generally contribute 50 percent of the cost reimbursement rate that applies at the time of registration for the integration course. This is currently 2.29 euros per lesson.
What are vocational language courses?
Vocational language courses are designed to give participants the language skills they need to start training or work or to take part in a qualification. The aim is to integrate learners into the labor market in the long term.
There are different types of courses. In basic courses, participants are taught German skills that they generally need in everyday working life. Special courses are aimed at people who are in the recognition process for academic medical professions and healthcare professions, for example. There are also special courses for the retail and trade/technology sectors. Participants learn technical terms or specific expressions. Other courses are aimed at trainees or employees and prepare them for the requirements of their training or individual professions.
Costs: Anyone who is entitled or obliged by the Jobcenter to take part in a vocational language course does not have to pay anything. Otherwise, participants only have to contribute to the costs if their taxable annual income exceeds 20,000 euros or 40,000 euros in the case of joint taxpayers. The cost contribution is 50 percent of the cost reimbursement rate. This is currently 2.56 euros per lesson. Employers can cover the cost contribution.
According to Guadalupe Sanchez, anyone who discontinues a vocational language course must pay the full cost contribution - "unless the person is not responsible for the discontinuation". If they successfully complete the exam, participants can apply for a 50 percent refund of the cost contribution.
(Original text: Sabine Meuter, dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)