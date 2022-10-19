Increasing Corona numbers : Where masks are compulsory again in Bonn

Masks must be worn in local and long-distance public transport as well as in hospitals and care facilities. Foto: dpa-tmn/Armin Weigel

Bonn With the arrival of autumn, the number of corona has also risen in Bonn. Since 1 October, new regulations have been in force - also with regard to the obligation to wear masks. Our overview reveals which rules apply where.

As the number of illnesses in Bonn and all of North Rhine-Westphalia grows, so does the concern about another wave of corona. The current Corona Protection Ordinance has been in force since 1 October and has largely taken over the previously applicable rules. However, the rules have been tightened in local and long-distance transport. In retail, schools and recreational areas, special emphasis is placed on personal responsibility.

Transport

In public transport, such as buses and trains, at least one medical mask must be worn. On long-distance trains, all passengers over the age of 14 are required to wear an FFP-2 mask. In air travel, the mask requirement is completely waived.

Companies

Companies can establish regulations on the mandatory wearing of masks voluntarily and internally. Many companies are reverting to stricter precautions such as minimum distances of 1.5 metres, free self-testing and the possibility of home office. Facilities where there is a lot of people traffic are advised to pay attention to hygiene requirements such as regular hand washing, cleaning of objects and contact surfaces used close to the body, and regular ventilation.

Retail trade

Shop owners can also decide individually whether wearing a mask should be compulsory. There is no general obligation to wear masks in the retail sector.

Schools and universities

Currently, there is only a recommendation to wear a mask in schools. With the new Infection Protection Act, the Länder were given the option, among other things, to reintroduce the mask obligation in the period from 1 October 2022 to 7 April 2023 for employees and pupils from the 5th school year onwards. In this case, the schools are to be informed in good time. Masks are compulsory in school buses as well as in local transport. Children up to the age of six are generally exempt from the mask requirement.

The mask requirement has also been lifted at colleges and universities. The winter semester in North Rhine-Westphalia and throughout Germany is conducted as an attendance semester. Even though students no longer have to wear masks during lectures, the University of Bonn strongly recommends wearing a mask indoors and keeping a distance of 1.5 metres.

Recreation

The Corona Protection Ordinance does not make masks compulsory for leisure activities. For activities such as sports, gastronomy and events, the main emphasis is on personal responsibility. If the incidence of infection continues to increase, hygiene concepts are to be reintroduced.

Clinics and nursing homes

Visitors and employees in clinics and nursing homes must wear at least a medical mask to protect elderly and pre-diseased people. Visitors also need a current negative test certificate. Visitor rules in clinics and nursing homes can vary, which is why visitors should urgently inform themselves about the respective applicable rules before visiting the facility. At Bonn University Hospital, FFP2 masks are mandatory for visitors. Visitors to inpatients also need a current negative rapid test (maximum 24 hours old) or PCR test (maximum 48 hours old), regardless of their vaccination status. In outpatient clinics, a maximum of one accompanying person (with 3G proof) per person is allowed.

General

Persons who do not comply with the mask requirement may be excluded from the service or offer concerned. The Corona Protection Ordinance relies more on personal responsibility and solidarity. It is recommended that people implement distance, hygiene and mask recommendations at their own discretion.

The testing and quarantine regulation was also extended. This means that people who test positive have to go into isolation for ten days. After 5 days, there is the possibility of free testing.

Original text: Jasmin Kaub

Translation: Mareike Graepel

(ga)