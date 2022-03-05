Demos, rallies, and vigils : Where people in Bonn and the region can protest the war

Where you will find peace demonstrations, rallies and vigils in Bonn and the region. Foto: AP/Graham Hughes

Bonn/Region The reports and images from the Russian military attack in Ukraine are disturbing. Many people want to show their support and compassion for the people of Ukraine. GA has compiled a list of demonstrations in Bonn and the region where everyone is invited to come and stand up for peace.

Images of dead people, destroyed houses, explosions caused by shelling. In Ukraine, a deadly war is playing out before our eyes. Many people in Bonn and the region want to publicly protest against Russia's military attack in Ukraine and stand up for peace.

The GA has compiled a list of demonstrations, rallies and vigils that will take place in the coming days in Bonn and the region for all those who want to make a public statement against the war in Ukraine.

Peace demonstration in Eitorf

Organizer: Residents of Eitorf

Place: Marktplatz in Eitorf

Date: Saturday, March 5, starting at 12 p.m.

National solidarity run in Wachtberg

Organizer: Wachtberg residents

Place: Kottenforst, Starting point: Hiking parking lot at the forester's house Schönwaldhaus

Date: Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.

More info: Facebook

Bornheim Peace Demo

Organizer: Alfons Fischer-Reuter

Place: Peter-Fryns-Platz in Bornheim

Date: Saturday, March 5, 12 to 1 p.m.

More info: City of Bornheim

Solidarity rally for Ukraine in Bonn city center

Organizer: Junge Union Altenkirchen (together with JU local associations from RLP and NRW)

Place: Bonn Marktplatz

Date: Sunday, March 6, 12 pm

Vigil in Siegburg

Organizer: City of Siegburg

Place: Markt in Siegburg

Date: Monday, March 7, starting at 6 p.m.

Prayers of peace in open churches of Lohmar

Organizer: Catholic and Protestant churches

Place and date: Catholic Church at Friedenskreuz in Birk, Wednesdays 6 p.m.; the three churches of the Emmaus community in Lohmar, Fridays 6:30 p.m.; Bartholomäus Church in Wahlscheid, Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.

Is there a demo or rally missing from this list? Please contact us at online@ga.de.

Orig. text: ga