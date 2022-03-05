Demos, rallies, and vigils : Where people in Bonn and the region can protest the war
Bonn/Region The reports and images from the Russian military attack in Ukraine are disturbing. Many people want to show their support and compassion for the people of Ukraine. GA has compiled a list of demonstrations in Bonn and the region where everyone is invited to come and stand up for peace.
Images of dead people, destroyed houses, explosions caused by shelling. In Ukraine, a deadly war is playing out before our eyes. Many people in Bonn and the region want to publicly protest against Russia's military attack in Ukraine and stand up for peace.
The GA has compiled a list of demonstrations, rallies and vigils that will take place in the coming days in Bonn and the region for all those who want to make a public statement against the war in Ukraine.
Peace demonstration in Eitorf
Organizer: Residents of Eitorf
Place: Marktplatz in Eitorf
Date: Saturday, March 5, starting at 12 p.m.
National solidarity run in Wachtberg
Organizer: Wachtberg residents
Place: Kottenforst, Starting point: Hiking parking lot at the forester's house Schönwaldhaus
Date: Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.
More info: Facebook
Bornheim Peace Demo
Organizer: Alfons Fischer-Reuter
Place: Peter-Fryns-Platz in Bornheim
Date: Saturday, March 5, 12 to 1 p.m.
More info: City of Bornheim
Solidarity rally for Ukraine in Bonn city center
Organizer: Junge Union Altenkirchen (together with JU local associations from RLP and NRW)
Place: Bonn Marktplatz
Date: Sunday, March 6, 12 pm
Vigil in Siegburg
Organizer: City of Siegburg
Place: Markt in Siegburg
Date: Monday, March 7, starting at 6 p.m.
Prayers of peace in open churches of Lohmar
Organizer: Catholic and Protestant churches
Place and date: Catholic Church at Friedenskreuz in Birk, Wednesdays 6 p.m.; the three churches of the Emmaus community in Lohmar, Fridays 6:30 p.m.; Bartholomäus Church in Wahlscheid, Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck