GA listed Where to escape the rain in Bonn

There are churches is the centre and in the centre of every district of Bonn. Some of them are a feast for the eye, not only from the outside but also on the inside: Wall paintings, ornate stained-glass windows, monuments and statues, high ceilings, organs and altars can all be admired whatever the weather. One of these churches is the Doppelkirche (double church) in Schwarzrheindorf. Tourists from all over the world come to see the building - not only because two church naves were built on top of each other, but also because of the rare cycle of paintings in the medieval church.