GA listed : Where to go clubbing in Bonn on Christmas Eve

Many clubs in Bonn open their doors on Christmas Eve. Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Bonn At Christmas, it doesn't always have to be quiet and contemplative: Bonn's clubs offer a number of events where guests can dance the Christmas stress away.

Whether with Christmas carols, electro sounds or an Ugly Sweater Contest: Bonn's club scene promises varied events for Christmas Eve.

Pre-Xmas rave and Christmas party in the Untergrund

Under the motto "Dancing around the Christmas Tree", partygoers will meet at the Untergrund from 11 pm on Christmas Eve. All those who are in the mood to celebrate earlier can dance into Christmas Day with electro sounds on 23 December from 10 pm. A "Vodka Bottel Package" will be raffled off for the Pre-Xmas Rave via Instagram and Facebook.

Where: Untergrund, Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: 23 December from 10 p.m. and 24 December from 11 p.m.

More info: Untergrund

Ugly Sweater Contest and Christmas Party at Carpe Noctem

One of Bonn's oldest discos, the Carpe Noctem, is also getting into the Christmas spirit. From 23 to 26 December, various Christmas events are on offer. On Christmas Eve, the Christmas edition of the "Bonnvoyage" party series will take place. At an Ugly Sweater Contest, guests will be challenged on Christmas Day to show off the most hideously beautiful Christmas jumpers.

Where: Wesselstraße 5, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: 24 and 25 December from 10 p.m. onwards

More info: Carpe Noctem

Christmas at the N8schicht

As a small Christmas present, all guests will receive a free drink of their choice at the N8schicht on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the club in Bornheimer Straße will also be celebrating hard. On 23 December, it's time to "glow out": on two floors, party-goers can choose between electronic music or Christmas hits to start their Christmas celebrations.Where: Bornheimer Straße 20-22, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: 24 December from 11 p.m.

Further information: N8schicht website

Christmas at Die Falle

Since the beginning of November, Die Falle, after the club had to be closed due to noise pollution only a few months after reopening, has been allowed to invite people to party again with a provisional operating licence. On Christmas Eve, visitors can dance to mixed music at the "Holy X-Mas Party" from 10 pm.

Where: Belderberg 15, 53113 Bonn

When: 24 December from 10 p.m.

More info: Die Falle website

"The Miracle of Christmas" at the Jazz Galerie

The Jazz Galerie does not offer an event for 24 December, but party lovers can celebrate with varied music on Christmas Day and leave the Christmas stress behind then.

Where: Oxfordstraße 24, 53111 Bonn

When: 25 December from 10 p.m.

Further information: Jazz Gallery website