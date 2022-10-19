Halloween 2022 : Where to party in Bonn and the region

These parties take place on Halloween in Bonn and the region. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Bonn/Region While children go trick-or-treating on Halloween, many adults probably prefer to go partying. Here’s an overview of which Halloween parties are coming up in Bonn and the region this year on 31 October.

"Zombie House" at the Brückenforum Bonn-Beuel

On Halloween, the Brückenforum will be transformed into a Zombie House. In addition to a spooky atmosphere, guests can look forward to DJ Nico Jansen and Earldom. According to the organisers, early-bird tickets are available for 12 euros for the biggest Halloween party in Bonn. Costumes are optional.

Where: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn

When: from 9 pm

"Halloween in the Rheinalm" at the Kameha Grand Bonn

The Kameha Grand in Bonn-Ramersdorf invites you to a party on the alpine pasture on Halloween. DJane Melanie Morena will create a dreamlike, nightmarish atmosphere. In addition, the best costumes will be crowned Horror Queen and Horrer King. The ticket price is 25 euros including a welcome drink.

Where: Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn, Germany

When: Admission at 7 p.m., start and keg tapping at 8 p.m., end at 2 a.m.

AfterJobParty at the Ameron Hotel Königshof Bonn

The Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof on the Rhine is hosting an AfterJobParty on Halloween. Dressing up is expressly encouraged, says the organiser. The entrance fee for the party is 18 euros.

Where: Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn

When: from 9 p.m.

Halloween Party at the Harmonie Bonn-Endenich

At the Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich, party-goers can look forward to DJ H2O-Lee on Halloween, who will be playing the latest charts as well as many classics. Scary hits from "Ghostbusters" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will also be played. The ticket price is 13.50 euros.

Where: Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn

When: from 8 pm

Halloween party at the Jazz Galerie

People in the mood for a party can also find what they're looking for on 31 October at the club on Oxfordstraße in the centre of Bonn's city centre. Late in the evening, the Jazz Galerie opens its doors to the dressed up and the undressed.

Where: Oxfordstraße 24, 53111 Bonn

When: from 10 pm

Halloween Horror Party at the Underground in Bonn

DJ Curious K will be creating a party atmosphere at the Halloween Horror Party in Bonn's underground. It's worth dressing up: free admission for all costumed guests.

Where: Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn

When: from 10 pm

Halloween at the Casbah Clubbing Siegburg

Just in time for Halloween, Casbah Clubbing becomes the Casbah Gruft. DJ AK Spoon will be playing from 10 pm. Here, too, dressed-up revellers get free entry.

Where: Markt 35, 53721 Siegburg

When: from 10 p.m.

Halloween party at the Live Music Hall in Cologne

The Halloween party, which takes place on 31 October at the Live Music Hall in Cologne, is steeped in tradition in the region. Visitors aged 16 and over can join zombies and vampires on the dance floor. Costumes are welcome, but not compulsory.

Where: Lichtstraße 30, 50825 Cologne

When: from 6.30 p.m.

Halloween AfterJobParty at the Wolkenburg in Cologne

Also in Cologne, the Halloween AfterJobParty will take place at the Wolkenburg on 31 October. Costumed visitors and visitors without disguises can dance the night away on three dance floors.

Where: Mauritiussteinweg 59, 50676 Cologne

When: from 9 pm

This is a listing that does not claim to be complete. It is not a ranking. Do you have other parties? Get in touch at online@ga.de.

