GA-listed Where to play tennis without a membership in Bonn and the region
Bonn · Fancy a game of tennis? You can follow in the footsteps of Boris Becker and co. on these tennis courts in and around Bonn - even without a membership. A selection.
Playing tennis in Bonn is often only possible if you’re a club member. However, some courts also offer tennis without membership. Tennis for everyone is available at these locations in Bonn and the surrounding region.
Sportaktiv Rhein-Sieg
In addition to various sports and fitness areas, the complex also offers an indoor tennis court. This has "the same surface as at the Australian Open", according to the website.
Address: Reutherstraße 22, 53773 Hennef
Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 6.30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 6.30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Contact: Tel.: 2242/22 10, e-mail: info@sportaktiv.de, website: https://www.sportaktiv.de/tennis
TC Wachtberg e.V.
The tennis club offers members and guests nine clay courts on its grounds. Guests are also invited to the clubhouse for food and drinks.
Address: Oberdorfstr. 34. 53343 Wachtberg
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 8 am to 10 pm
Contact: Tel.: 0228/344144, e-mail: info@tc-wachtberg.de, website: https://tc-wachtberg.de/
TC Grün Weiß am Kreuzberg
At the "most beautiful place in Bonn" you can play tennis at TC Grün Weiß with a view of the Kreuzberg church. Members can bring a guest to play up to five times a year.
Address: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 50, 53127 Bonn
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 8 am to 10 pm
Contact: Tel: 0228/344144, e-mail: club@tc-kreuzberg.de, website: https://tc-kreuzberg.de/
THC Kronenbusch e.V.
The summer season at the Wesselingen tennis club started in April. Guests can buy a day ticket or a ten-card. A "taster membership" in the club is also possible.
Address: Ludewigstr. 72, 50389 Wesseling
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 6 am to 10 pm
Contact: Tel.: 02236/9696351, e-mail: vorstand@thc-kronenbusch.de, website: https://www.thc-kronenbusch.de/
This is a random list of tennis courts in Bonn and the region, which makes no claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Do you have any additions to our list? Simply send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Original text: Judith Lea Reuber / Translation: Jean Lennox)