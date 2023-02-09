Public Viewing : Where to watch the Super Bowl

The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Foto: AP/Matt York

Bonn On the night of 12 to 13 February, the 57th Super Bowl will take place in the USA. Football fans in Bonn and the region also want to be there live - here you can watch the major sporting event in public.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It is the biggest single sporting event in the world: the final of the US National Football League (NFL), the Super Bowl, which takes place on the second Sunday in February. In the 57th edition, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete against each other in the night from 12 to 13 February (Central European Time) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona).

Numerous football fans in Bonn and the region will not want to miss the duel and, of course, the always spectacular supporting programme. However, due to the overlap with this year's carnival season, some venues will not be broadcasting the game. We list where the final can still be watched in public on the night of 13 February.

Super Bowl in the Dubliner

In 2023, the Super Bowl can once again be watched in the Irish Pub Dubliner on Maxstraße. Admission is free and the screen is "extra big", according to the organisers. In addition to authentic snacks such as hot dogs, pulled pork and nachos, there will be a small quiz to shorten the waiting time until kick-off. Reservations can be made by filling out a form on the bar's page.

Address: Maxstraße 18-20, 53111 Bonn

Start: 8 pm

Super Bowl at the Mausefalle 33 1/3

As in previous years, NFL fans can watch the Super Bowl at the Mausefalle. The basement pub, which describes itself as "Bonn's only harbour pub", has been around for 23 years already.

Address: Weberstraße 41, 53113 Bonn

Start: 11.50 p.m.

Super Bowl at the Nyx

Football lovers will also find what they are looking for in the heart of the old town. In the cult pub Nyx, the sporting event will be broadcast in the usual rustic ambience.

Address: Vorgebirgsstraße 19, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Start: 11 p.m.

Super Bowl at Butcher's in Siegburg

The sports bar "Butcher's" in Siegburg will exceptionally open on Sunday for the Super Bowl. This honour is usually only bestowed on games of the 1st FC Cologne. From 9 p.m., sports fans can get in the mood for the sports experience with a cold beer, foosball table and dart machine.

Address: Zeithstraße 9, 53721 Siegburg

Start: 9 p.m.

Super Bowl at Mike's American Sportsbar in Siegburg

Mike's American Sportsbar is also the place to be on Sunday night. The event will be broadcast live on a screen and all screens.

Address: Weißdornweg 16, 53721 Siegburg, Germany

Start: 7 p.m.

Super Bowl at Joe Champs in Sankt Augustin

Shortly after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton, Joe Champs will also switch to America and broadcast the game between the Eagles and the Chiefs from 00.30 hrs onwards.

Address: Markt 71, 53757 St. Augustin

Start: 00.30 hrs