Listings in Bonn Where you can borrow and exchange everyday objects

FURTHER INFO

Leihbar has recently become a project of the Ökozentrum Bonn. The association says it has been acting as a contact and information centre for ecologically interested and committed people in Bonn since 1982 and networks environmental initiatives in the city. It has also been publishing the Bonn Umweltzeitung (Environmental Newspaper) since 1990.

As the Bad Godesberg-based association is also concerned with conserving resources, it is very interested in people using things for as long as possible, says Uwe Lipke from the Bonn Eco-Centre: "Our goals fit well together". The Ökozentrum also provides liability insurance for the Leihbar. This is particularly useful if users injure themselves with the borrowed items, Appelt adds. According to Lipke, the eco-centre would also like to open a Leihbar in Bad Godesberg so that as many people as possible can use the initiative's services - and ideally open more branches. To achieve this, however, more volunteers are needed, says Leihbar spokesman Daniel Appelt. In the long term, the initiative would also like to employ a member of staff, especially for administrative purposes. Both Leihbar and the Eco-Centre also hope to increase their visibility in Bonn and the surrounding region.