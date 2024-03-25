Listings in Bonn Where you can borrow and exchange everyday objects
Bonn · At the Leihbar in Bonn's Mackeviertel, you can borrow and exchange everyday objects. Find out how it works and where else you can borrow and swap things in Bonn.
The first customer arrives at the Leihbar at 6 pm: Achim Klein wants to pick up a food warmer for a party at the weekend. Volunteer Roxana Bita hands it to him in exchange for a deposit. This is the first time the 55-year-old from Sankt Augustin has used the Leihbar, but now he wants to use the service more often: "It doesn't make sense to buy something that sits around 364 days a year. You can pick it up here, use it and bring it back."
At the "Library of Things" in Bonn's Mackeviertel district, people can choose from around 225 everyday items to borrow - and save resources as well as money. Items can be reserved online and then picked up and kept for a maximum of six weeks, says the initiative's website.
The number of registered users has grown steadily since the service was launched in August 2021, says Leihbar spokesman Daniel Appelt, and now stands at just under 1,200. The users are a colourful mix. Last year there were around 900 loans. Event equipment such as projectors and LED lights are particularly popular. In summer, tents and bike bags are also in demand, says volunteer Franziska Meixner. Roxana Bita adds that tools are also sought after.
In the evening, Marie Wurscher returns an electric hedge trimmer. She usually borrows things that she only needs occasionally. As a student, this is also a cost factor, says the 31-year-old from Bonn's Nordstadt district. "At the same time, I think to myself: we don't all need hedge trimmers. We can share them."
Free shop in the old VHS in Beuel
The team at the free shop in the Alte VHS in Beuel has a similar approach to the Leihbar. As Erik Hagedorn, spokesperson for the Alte VHS, explains, people can drop off items in good condition that they no longer need during the opening hours of the cultural centre, and also take things that they like. The Alte VHS wants to offer a social alternative to the modern throw-away mentality. Clothes are particularly popular, says Hagedorn.
Free boxes in Bonn
Freeboxes work on the same principle as publicly accessible bookshelves: Anyone who no longer needs an item can leave it for others to use. Since 2021, the project company envision 21 has installed freeboxes in Bad Godesberg, Weststadt-Endenich, Lannesdorf/Mehlem and Küdinghoven, says spokesperson Sophie Schraml. She says the contents of the free boxes are usually renewed every two days or so. The free boxes have been very well received by people of all ages, backgrounds and budgets.
Bonnorange exchange and gift market
Bonn residents can also find everyday items to swap on Bonnorange's virtual swap and giveaway market, which was launched in 2004. The website allows people to offer items they no longer need, and anyone interested can contact the sellers directly by filling in a form. Bonnorange spokesman Jérôme Lefèvre explains that the background to the service is what he describes as the "waste hierarchy" enshrined in waste legislation: "The longer we use things, the better."
This means that avoiding waste and reusing items by cleaning and repairing them take precedence over recycling. Bonnorange provides information about the swap and give-away market when people book a flexible bulky waste collection date and helps them to post their items on the website. If no one registers an interest by the collection date, the items are removed from the site and Bonnorange disposes of them. Over the past twelve months, the site has received around 110,000 visits, says Lefèvre.
"Tischlein-Deck-Dich" from the Kessenich City Marketing Organisation
Since 2022, anyone who needs a large amount of cutlery or crockery, for example for a party, can borrow it from the "Tischlein-Deck-Dich" campaign run by Stadtmarketing Kessenich. Sometimes there are so many requests that the entire stock is lent out, reports Evi Mielke, first chairperson of Stadtmarketing Kessenich. "Tischlein-Deck-Dich is particularly popular with clubs and associations, and cutlery and crockery has also been used at the Nature One festival. The service is now available in many towns. "It makes sense. Because at the end of the day, disposables are not the way to go".
(Original text: By Christine Bähr / Translation: Jean Lennox)