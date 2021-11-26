Appointments, waitingtimes and vaccines : Where you can get a vaccine in Bonn and the region

Many people are lining up for vaccines, whether at private practices or here at the Brückenforum in Beuel. Appointments there are only available again in January. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

After vaccination centers closed in fall, it became more confusing about where to go to get a vaccine. But with a little patience vaccines are available, also without an appointment. Here you will find information about Covid vaccines in Bonn and the region.

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Germany has surpassed 100,000. Speaking at the virtual German Senior Citizens Day in Hanover on Wednesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calledthis an "inconceivable number" and spoke of a "human catastrophe." Although widespread vaccination of the populationis the surest way to contain the pandemic in the medium term, still far too few people are getting vaccinated.

For months, virologists and physicians have been appealing to the population to take advantage of the vaccination offers. Politicians from all major parties, with the exception of the AfD, have joined in, as have many celebrities. This is now having an effect. But where can people go for their first or second shot or for the booster? Since the vaccination centers were closed in the fall, the situation has become confusing. Here is some information about vaccinations in Bonn and the region.

Vaccination rate NRW takes 5thplace in federalstateranking According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 795,000 vaccine doses wereadministered in Germany on Wednesdayalone. Thismeansthat at least 56.7 million people havenowbeen fully vaccinated. Thiscorresponds to 68.2 percentof the total population. Vaccination rate leaderamong the federalstatesis Bremen with 82.5 percent, Saxonycomes in last with 60.2 percent. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the vaccination rate is 74.9 percent (5thplace), in Rhineland-Palatinate 72 percent (7thplace).

■ Whocanget a booster?

The Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends a booster for all fully vaccinated persons over the age of 18. It must be at least six months after the second vaccine was received. Exceptions exist for people who have been vaccinated with a vectorvaccine. For those fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca, the six-month period also applies, but without age restriction. Following a single vaccination with Johnson & Johnson, a booster vaccine is recommended after only four weeks. For booster vaccinations of persons under 30 years of age, Stiko recommends Pfizer/Biontech.

Those especially recommended to get a booster shot include people aged 70 and over, as well as residents of nursing homes or other facilities with vulnerable groups and immunocompromised patients in need of care.

■ Wherecan I get a vaccine in Bonn?

On its homepage, the city of Bonn lists where people can get vaccines withouta ppointments, either at a fixed location or from a mobile facility - no appointment necessary: www.bonn.de (please see “Offene Impfaktion)”. As of Thursday, the times listed on the website were as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 8 am - 6 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdaysfrom 8 am to 8 pm at the Stadthaus Bonn on Berliner Pl. in the citycenter. On Wednesdays from 8 am to 10 am, those age 70 and older are given priority. In December, there will also be a vaccination drive at Hardtberg City Hall. Vaccinations will be available there every Wednesday between noon and 6 pm until Dec. 22. On Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 pm, those interested can also visit the vaccination drive at the Bonn Information Center in the citycenter. Pfizer/Biontech and Johnson & Johnson will be used here as well.

■ What documents are required?

Basically, they want you to bring your ID card and vaccination booklet if you have one as well as an information sheet and a medical history and consent form. These can be downloaded from the RKI homepage and printed out - here is the English version. If this doesn’t work, you can also do a search for “Englisch (PDF) - Aufklärungsbogen COVID-19 Impfung”.

In Bonn, the vaccination documents can also be filled out on site at the city vaccination drives. At the mobile sites, people who do not have an ID are also ableget a vaccine. No negative test isneeded for the vaccination.

■ Which vaccines are used in Bonn?

According to the city's homepage, vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (single vaccination) and Pfizer/Biontech are used. However, according to the Stiko recommendation, the single vaccination with the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson should be followed after four weeks by another vaccination with an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech or Moderna. Children and adolescentsbetween the agesoftwelve and 18 onlyreceive the Pfizer/ Biontech vaccine, according to the website.

■ What are the waitingtimes?

The Bonn cityadministration points out that people should expect to have to wait, sometimes a considerableamountof time.

■ Are there other vaccination services in Bonn?

Family doctors and other physicians continue to be involved in the current vaccination campaign. The Kassenärzliche Vereinigung Nordrhein (North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians) lists well over 200 practices in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district online at coronaimpfung.nrw/impfregisterwhere vaccinations are offered. However, many doctors are working at full capacity.

There are also large vaccination services in the Beuel Brückenforum (appointments only available again in January) and on Weißdornweg in Bad Godesberg (telephone registration under 0228-9 32 39 99).

The “Bürgerstiftung Rheinviertel” and the Catholic parishes of Bad Godesberg are organizing an open vaccine drive with six volunteer doctors from Bonn. On Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will be giving vaccines at the parish center of St. Andreas and Evergislus, Hardtstrasse 14. No registration is necessary. Pfizer/Biontech will be used for the first, second and booster vaccines.

In the rooms of the “Evangelische Heiland” churchparish in Mehlem, Domhofstrasse 43, there will be vaccination consultations and shots on Fridays during the coming Advent weekends - November 26, December 3, 10, and 17. This will be offered by Dr. Thomas Klingenheben and Dr. Bidjan Massoudy, both of whom serve in active roles in their parish. The vaccines will be offered from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on each of those dates. No registration is necessary. The Pfizer/Biontech vaccine will be administered, as well as Moderna. First, second or booster vaccines are available. Any vaccination certificates already on file, as well as your insurance card, should be brought along.

■ Whatis the situation in the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis? Where can you get vaccinated there?

The Rhein-Sieg-Kreis also continues to be on the road with a mobile vaccination team. The next stops are Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Siegburg at the Stadtmuseum (City Museum); Monday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Niederkassel at Maria Magdalena Church in Rheidt; Tuesday, November 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lohmar at the Jabachhalle; Thursday, December 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Alfter at the Rathaus (City Hall). More dates can be found online at www.rhein-sieg-kreis.de. With the mobile vaccinations, it doesn’t matter if it’s the first or second vaccine and no appointment is necessary. As well, two vaccination centers have been set up in Meckenheim and Sankt Augustin.

■ Are there other alternatives?

Cologne's Lanxess Arena is also a location for vaccines. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst and Cologne's Mayor Henriette Reker opened a "vaccination drive-in" next to the arena last Tuesday. In the future, up to 3,500 vaccinations will be administered there everyday. Preparations are also underway for a larger vaccination service at Cologne-Bonn Airport.

■ Can people from the region who want to be vaccinated also get vaccinated in Bonn - and vice versa?

Yes, because unlike in the vaccination centers, the place of residence of those wanting to be vaccinated does not play a role in the mobile and open vaccination services.

■ Which vaccines are administered in the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis?

In principle, booster vaccinations are also administered here with Pfizer/Biontech. However, the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis will soon also receive a contingent of the Moderna vaccine. This can be used as a booster vaccination for those who have received Astrazeneca or Moderna in their previous vaccinations. A booster vaccination with Pfizer/Biontech is already available for these individuals.