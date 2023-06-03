Bornheim, Niederkassel, Troisdorf, Wachtberg Where you can pick your own strawberries in the Bonn area
Bonn/Region · Strawberries taste best when they are fresh from the field. On some fruit farms in Bornheim, Niederkassel, Troisdorf and Wachtberg, you can pick your own strawberries. We give an overview of where you can go.
Bioland-Hof Apfelbacher in Bornheim
At the organic farm Apfelbacher, visitors can pick their own certified organic strawberries starting June 3. The farm announces the dates for each week on its website.
- The current hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (in summer)
- Customers first come to the farm store and have their empty containers weighed, then go out and pick their strawberries. Other fruits and vegetables can also be picked at the farm, depending on the season. The farm strongly suggests early arrival on Saturdays, as experience shows that the first strawberries are already sold out around noon.
- Address: Tombergstrasse 1, 53332 Bornheim, Germany
- Opening hours: The farm store is open in June from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.
- Phone: 02222/9271618
- E-mail: hof@bioland-apfelbacher.de
- Website: bioland-apfelbacher.de
Engels-Hof in Troisdorf and Niederkassel
At the Engels farm location in Niederkassel-Rheidt, you can also pick your own strawberries. In Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf, harvesting is expected to be possible starting in August. Here are the opening hours and locations:
- Niederkassel-Rheidt location: Marktstrasse/Am Erdbeerfeld, picking daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last possible time to get in is 6:30 pm. The farm store at the location is also open daily from 8 am to 7 pm.
- Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf site: Offenbachstrasse, harvest daily (in season) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- At the Rheidt site, depending on the season, sweet and sour cherries, raspberries, currants, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries, apples, plums, vegetables and flowers can be harvested in addition to strawberries.
- Phone: 0171 4225740
- E-mail: engelshof-troisdorf@t-online.de
- Website: unser-engelshof.de
Schneiders Obsthof in Wachtberg
Schneiders Obsthof also allows you to pick your own strawberries in the field.
- Current hours: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: Behind the farmers’ market barn in Wachtberg-Berkum, Brunnengarten 1B.
- Phone: 0228-55 09 92 10
- E-mail: info@schneiders-obsthof.de
- Website: schneiders-obsthof.de
Other farms offer freshly picked strawberries from their own cultivation in their farm stores or at sales stands in and around Bonn. An overview is provided by the NRW Chamber of Agriculture at Landservice.de.
GA reader recommendations:
Obstbau Hörnig, Hauptstraße 110, 53340 Meckenheim, 02225 2324, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Obstbau Felten, Am Rasselberg 1, 53340 Meckenheim, 02225 953623, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This is a listing that does not claim to be complete. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a strawberry field missing from the listing? Send us an email to online@ga.de.
